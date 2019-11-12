On the night when No. 1 Kentucky made the wrong type of history and lost at home to unranked Evansville, the 20th-ranked Huskies nearly provided further proof that early-season upsets are common in college basketball.

Washington spent much of the first few minutes against Mount St. Mary’s firing up errant shots that missed the mark and in some cases quite literally kicking the ball away, during a forgettable, error-filled first half that resulted in an unlikely 21-21 tie at the break.

Despite a soaring highlight dunk from Nahziah Carter that got a dormant Alaska Airlines Arena buzzing and set social media on fire, the Huskies never truly got the offense going in this one.

Ultimately, they scored enough to pull away from Mount St. Mary’s for a tougher-than-it-should-have-been 56-46 victory that’s not going to inspire any UW fan to rush and make Final Four reservations for Atlanta.

Sure it’s early in the season, but two things appear to be true about Washington, which upset then-No. 16 Baylor 67-64 last Friday.

The Huskies are long, athletic and a menace defensively.

But then, you already knew that.

What’s also becoming clear is despite an abundance of can’t-miss NBA prospects, the Huskies have offensive deficiencies that could undermine a season filled with promise.

Advertising

It’s one thing to struggle to generate points on the road against a quality team like Baylor, but it’s potentially troublesome when Mount St. Mary’s shuts downs UW’s offense in front of a stunned crowd at Alaska Airlines Arena.

The Huskies trailed for 12:07 in the first half while shooting 37.5 percent (9 of 24) from the field and converting just 2 of 9 three-pointers.

Isaiah Stewart finished with a game-high 16 points, plus five blcoks, and Carter scored 14.

Washington appeared to take control of the game when Jamal Bey sank a layup for a 33-26 lead with 14:50 left.

However, the Mountaineers (1-2) scored eight straight points to regain the lead (34-33) following Nana Opoku’s three-pointer at the 11:24 mark.

Hameir Wright (3 of 8 for nine points) put the Huskies back on top with a three-pointer and Stewart stretched the lead to 38-34 with a layup before Carter electrified the crowd with his high-flying theatrics.

Advertising

The play began with Wright collecting a rebounding and handing off to Quade Green, who quickly passed ahead to a streaking Carter on the fast break.

Carter took three steps before jumping over 6-4 guard Naim Miller for a flush that sent the crowd into a frenzy.

After trailing by a point, Washington closed the game with a 23-12 run.

The Huskies next travel to Toronto on Friday to face Tennessee.