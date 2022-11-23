ANAHEIM, Calif. — It took the Washington men’s basketball team nearly five minutes to get on the scoreboard Wednesday night.

The Huskies missed four three-pointers and two layups — seven shots total — before PJ Fuller II stopped abruptly in the paint and launched an off-balance contested midrange jumper that rattled into the rim.

Washington recovered from an abysmal offensive performance in the first half and pulled away from Fresno State in the second half for a 62-57 nonconference victory in their opener at the Wooden Legacy.

Keion Brooks Jr. finished with a game-high 16 points for the Huskies (4-1), who snapped a three-game losing streak against the Bulldogs (1-4) and will play either St. Mary’s or Vanderbilt on Thursday.

The tale-of-two-halves analogy accurate depicts UW’s latest outing.

After connecting on 10 of 30 shots, including 2 of 11 three-pointers, Washington trailed 28-27 at the break.

The first half included 12 lead changes and the Huskies never had more than a one-point advantage in the first 20 minutes.

Washington began the second half with six unanswered points and a 9-2 run to go up 36-30 with 15:41 left. The Huskies stretched their lead to 14 points (48-34) and took over the game.

Fresno State pulled to within 57-52 in the final four minutes and the Bulldogs had a chance to cut into their deficit, but missed five straight shots on possession, which epitomized their second-half shooting woes.

Washington held Fresno State to 31.6% shooting in the second half after allowing 47.8% in the first half.

Isaiah Moore scored a team-high 13 points for the Bulldogs, which played without senior point guard Isaiah Hill (concussion).