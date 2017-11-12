Noah Dickerson finished with 28 points and 22 rebounds as Washington secured a 79-69 nonconference victory over Eastern Washington at Alaska Airlines Arena on Sunday.

Noah Dickerson carried the Washington men’s basketball team to a comfortable lead midway through the second half with a historic performance, but the Huskies needed clutch baskets from David Crisp to fend off Eastern Washington.

Dickerson finished with 28 points and 22 rebounds, while Crisp hit a pair of timely three-pointers in the final six minutes to keep the Eagles at bay and secure a 79-69 nonconference victory at Alaska Airlines Arena on Sunday.

The Huskies improved to 2-0 under new coach Mike Hopkins before a pair of games this week at New York’s Madison Square Garden in the 2K Sports Classic.

Matisse Thybulle scored 15 points and Crisp added 11, including three three-pointers, for Washington, which never trailed in the second half.

Crisp drained a basket behind the arc at the buzzer that gave the Huskies a 40-34 lead at the break.

Eastern Washington had15 first-half fouls and Dickerson drew about half of them.

During one sequence, Dickerson retrieved a pass in the post from Michael Carter III, took a step around Richard Polanco and elevated for a dunk in traffic despite being fouled that sent a jolt through the crowd.

On Washington’s next possession, Dickerson scored again at the rim while drawing a foul.

The back-to-back baskets gave UW a 37-30 lead with 1:42 left in the first half.

The Huskies led 40-29 in rebounding and held Eastern Washington to 40 percent shooting from the field and 33.3 percent (8 of 24) on three-pointers.

Freshman guard Jaylen Nowell, who tallied 32 points in Friday’s season-opening 86-82 win over Belmont, finished with 10.