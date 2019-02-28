The Huskies lost 76-73 to previously winless California but won the outright Pac-12 regular-season title because Arizona State and Oregon State lost.

BERKELEY, Calif. – Pac-12 champions again.

However, this isn’t how the 25th-ranked Huskies envisioned they’d win the title.

Not on a night when they suffered a disheartening 76-73 defeat against a struggling California team that entered Thursday’s game at Haas Pavilion with a 16-game losing streak.

Despite the loss, Washington clinched the outright regular-season title and the No. 1 seed in the Pac-12 tournament, which includes a first-round bye due to defeats earlier in the night by Arizona State and Oregon State.

Losses by Oregon State and Arizona State helped Washington finish with the best record in the conference.

And yet the Huskies were in no mood to celebrate their first outright conference title since 2012.

Washington (22-6, 13-2 Pac-12) squandered a career-high 32-point performance from David Crisp on a night when the defense uncharacteristically allowed Cal to shoot 55.6 percent from the field.

For long stretches, it looked as if Crisp wouldn’t let Washington lose this game.

The diminutive point guard with the big heart channeled his inner Isaiah Thomas, put the Huskies on his shoulders and carried them for most of the night.

Crisp did it all for the Huskies. The 6-foot senior converted tough layups inside and sank (5 of 12) three-pointers.

And Crisp provided an emotional spark for Washington, which down 67-60 with 9:06 left.

That’s when Jaylen Nowell, who finished with 22 points, took over and scored nine points during an 11-4 run. His fastbreak layup tied the game at 71-71 with 4:36 left.

Crisp also tied the score at 73-73 with a layup with 2:18 left, but it was the last points for the Huskies.

The Golden Bears went ahead for good with a free throw on the ensuing possession.

Still, the game wasn’t decided until Crisp’s desperation three-pointer at the buzzer hit the front of the rim and bounced away.

Darius McNeill tallied 19 points, Connor Vanover 18 and Justice Suing 14 for California, which improved to 6-22 overall and 1-15 in Pac-12.

In the first half, both teams scored at will as California shot at least 64.3 percent from the field and 66.7 percent on three-pointers. Meanwhile, Washington shot 55.6 percent from the field and behind the arc.

The Huskies had no defense for Darius McNeill who sank three of his first five 3-pointers for 15 points and Connor Vanover.

The 7-foot-3 freshman center scored 12 points on mid-range jumpers and dunks, including a jam that gave Cal a 42-34 lead.

Meanwhile, the Golden Bears couldn’t stop Crisp who often got loose in the corner for open long-distance daggers.

Crisp drained a three-pointer at the buzzer as time expired in the first half and Washington went into halftime trailing 45-44.

The Huskies also trailed by a point (29-28) in their first meeting when they outscored the Golden Bears 42-24 in the second half for a blowout 71-52 victory.

This time Cal outscored UW 31-29 in the second half.

Notes

• Sophomore forward Hameir Wright rejoined the Huskies after missing last Saturday’s game and flying home to Albany, N.Y. due to a family emergency.

• Per his contract, UW coach Mike Hopkins picked up a $40,000 bonus for winning the Pac-12 regular-season title.