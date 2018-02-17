Isaiah Thomas is on hand for the Huskies to retire his No. 2 at halftime of their game against Colorado. Can they break a three-game skid and salvage their NCAA tournament hopes? Follow here for live updates, analysis and more.

UW Huskies (17-9, 7-6 Pac-12)

vs. Colorado Buffaloes (15-11, 7-7)

5 p.m. | Alaska Airlines Arena | Seattle, Wash.

TV: Pac-12 Networks | Radio: 1000 AM | Stream: Pac-12.com

In the past month, Mike Hopkins’ Huskies have tumbled down the Pac-12 standings and watched their NCAA tournament hopes dwindle alongside. It wasn’t long before the Huskies’ current slide that Isaiah Thomas reached pariah-like status in Cleveland. Nine seasons removed from being hoisted onto teammates’ shoulders after toppling Arizona in the Pac-10 tournament and less than 10 months since writing himself into Boston sports lore and the MVP conversation, Thomas was dealt to the Lakers — his fifth NBA team — relegated again to a sixth man.

He was originally scheduled to make his formal return to Alaska Airlines Arena on Thursday, but his trade scuttled those plans. Now, Saturday night, he’ll spend his NBA All-Star weekend watching his No. 2 get immortalized alongside the names Roy and Houbregs.

Since his trade, the ceremony has seemed to take on a new importance, at least for I.T. The day of his trade, Thomas posted a photo of a “2 To The Rafters” billboard with the message, “Something they can’t ever take away from me.” He echoed the sentiment on Twitter hours before tipoff.

Before they pull the curtain at halftime to unveil Thomas’ No. 2, Washington and Colorado will meet as the Huskies look for their first win in four games. Time to pad their NCAA tournament résumé is running thin and consecutive second-half collapses have added to it losses to Oregon State and Utah.