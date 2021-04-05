Tina Langley, who spent the past six seasons at Rice, has been hired as the next UW Husky women’s basketball coach, the school announced Monday.

Rice posted a 126-61 record with the Owls and her winning percentage of .673 ranks first all-time in program history.

She becomes the 12th coach in the history of the program and follows Jody Wynn who was fired March 15 after posting a 38-75 record, including 11-58 in the Pac-12, during her four-year tenure.

“I couldn’t be more excited and honored to join the University of Washington and be the next head coach of the women’s basketball team,” Langley said in a statement released by UW. “This is an elite institution that offers an unbelievable experience both academically and athletically and I’m humbled to have the opportunity to compete in the best conference in women’s basketball.”

Since advancing to the Sweet Sixteen in 2017 under former coach Mike Neighbors, Washington had fallen out of relevancy with Wynn at the helm while finishing no higher than ninth in the Pac-12.

The Huskies tapped Langley who has a track record of revitalizing downtrodden programs.

In 2015, Langley took over a Rice team that hadn’t had a winning season in four years and posted a 9-21 record prior to her arrival.

After a 9-22 record her first year, the Owls won at least 21 games the next five years while posting a 117-39 (.750) record.

During that span, Rice won the Women’s Basketball Invitational in 2017 and advanced to the second round of the WNIT in 2018.

During the 2018-19 season, the Owls went 28-4 and posted a 16-0 record in Conference USA while winning the regular season and conference tournament titles for a NCAA appearance in 2019.

Rice 21-8 and 16-2 in C-USA in 2019-20 and would have made a second straight trip to the NCAA tournament, which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last season, the Owls went 23-4 and 12-2 in league before winning the WNIT.

We are thrilled to bring someone in of Tina’s caliber to lead our young women,” UW athletic director Jen Cohen said in a statement. “Throughout the search process, Tina stood out as the ideal leader for this program. Her commitment to the development of students both on and off the court, combined with her vision for bringing the program back to competing for championships made her a perfect fit for our culture.

“Her basketball accolades certainly speak for themselves and we look forward to watching her build something special here on Montlake.”

