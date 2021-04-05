Tina Langley, who spent the past six seasons at Rice, has been hired as the next UW Husky women’s basketball coach, the school announced Monday.

Rice posted a 126-61 record with the Owls and her winning percentage of .673 ranks first all-time in program history.

She becomes the 12th coach in the history of the program and follows Jody Wynn who was fired March 15 after posting a 38-75 record, including 11-58 in the Pac-12, during her four-year tenure.

“I couldn’t be more excited and honored to join the University of Washington and be the next head coach of the women’s basketball team,” Langley said in a statement released by UW. “This is an elite institution that offers an unbelievable experience both academically and athletically and I’m humbled to have the opportunity to compete in the best conference in women’s basketball.”

This story will be updated.