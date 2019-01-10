The Huskies got a career-high 18 points from Nahziah Carter to defeat the Utes 69-53 and end a six-game losing streak to the Utes. It also was the Huskies' first win in Salt Lake City since 2012.

SALT LAKE CITY – Nahziah Carter is proving that when Washington loses its four seniors to graduation, the Huskies will be in good hands next season with the high-flying sophomore guard.

Carter continued a five-game hot streak with a career-high 18 points to lead Washington to a 69-53 victory at Utah, which snapped a six-game losing streak against the Utes.

It was the Huskies’ first win at the Huntsman Center since 2012.

David Crisp, who had 17 points and a personal best five three-pointers, and UW’s other seniors beat Utah for the first time in their careers.

Surprisingly, the Huskies (11-4, 2-0 Pac-12) won their fourth straight game without huge offensive performances from their leading scorers Jaylen Nowell (six points) and Noah Dickerson (13).

Carter and Crisp shouldered the scoring load while UW held Utah’s prolific perimeter offense to just 6-of-30 shooting behind the arc.

After Utah cut a 15-point early second-half deficit, the Huskies put the game away with a 12-0 run. Carter drained a pullup, midrange jumper to cap the spurt and give the Huskies a 59-42 lead with 8:34 left.

Dickerson entered the game following a season-low four points in UW’s Pac-12 outing – an 85-67 win over Washington State – and his offensive woes continued in the first half.

Utah, which held the All-Pac-12 forward to just three points in their last meeting, kept him in check in the first half. Dickerson was scoreless on 0-for-2 shooting in six minutes before the break.

While Dickerson struggled to find the basket, Crisp and Carter could hardly miss early on.

Crisp went to work first.

The senior point guard, who tallied a season-high 23 points last week against WSU, drilled 4 of 6 three-pointers in the first half. And each successive basket was further away from the rim.

Then it was Carter’s turn to carry the offensive load.

The backup sophomore guard converted four of his first five shots for 11 points before the break. Carter capped the first half with an off-balance three-pointer to send the Huskies into the lockers ahead 38-30.

Washington travels to Colorado for Saturday’s 7 p.m. game.