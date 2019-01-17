Jaylen Nowell scores 22 points to lead Washington to an 80-64 victory over Stanford. The Huskies made 6 of 14 three-pointers and are the only unbeaten team in conference play.

KZ Okapala was sure he had a layup before Naz Carter raced from behind and swatted his shot to the corner.

David Crisp tracked down the loose ball before it went out and sprinted in the opposite direction while the Stanford players backpedaled.

Before the Cardinal could set its defense, Crisp connected with Jaylen Nowell, who was alone at the top of the key, for a three-pointer that sent the Washington men’s basketball team well on its way to a sixth straight win.

Nowell’s basket put the Huskies ahead by 13 points midway in the first half and they were never seriously threatened in Thursday’s 80-64 win at Alaska Airlines Arena.

The aforementioned sequence proved to be symbolic on a night Washington was at its destructive best on defense and equally lethal at the other end on the perimeter.

The Huskies held the Cardinal to just 3-for-15 shooting on three-pointers – the fewest for Stanford and a UW opponent.

While Stanford struggled to make a shot behind the arc, Washington hit 6 of 14 three-pointers.

Nowell (22 points on 9-for-19 shooting) and Dominic Green (11 points) did most of the damage from outside and combined for five three-pointers.

Meanwhile, Crisp, who hit 12 of 18 three-pointers in the previous three games, cooled off from long range. He was 0 for 3 on three-pointers, but finished with 10 points.

Carter added 13 points for Washington (13-4), which improved to 4-0 in the Pac-12 for the first time since the 2012-13 season and is alone in first place.

The Huskies are also 9-0 at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Washington trailed 8-7 early before it stormed to a 25-12 lead after Nowell’s three-pointer.

The Huskies led 37-24 at halftime.

Stanford cut its deficit to nine points (53-44) midway in the second half, but couldn’t get any closer.

Okpala had 22 points and Josh Sharma 17 for the Cardinal (8-9, 1-4). Former Garfield High star Daejon Davis had eight points on 1-for-7 shooting.