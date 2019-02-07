David Crisp scored 17 points to lead five Huskies in double digits as UW won its 12th game, improving to 10-0 in the Pac-12. The win also snapped a four-game losing streak in Tucson.

TUCSON, Ariz. – A little while back, David Crisp let everyone in on a little secret that’s been motivating him this season.

In his final season, the Washington senior guard wanted to make amends for past transgressions and shortcomings during what has been an unfulfilling collegiate career littered with disappointments.

Among the goals on his list, he wanted to get his first wins at Utah, Oregon and Arizona.

Check. Check. And check.

The Huskies snapped a four-game losing streak at Arizona on Thursday with a 67-60 victory that gave them their 12th straight win.

Washington improved to 19-4 and 10-0 in the Pac-12, which is tied for the conference’s fifth-best start since the league expanded to an 18-game schedule in 1978-79.

Crisp finished with 17 points and three three-pointers while UW had five players in double-digit scoring.

Matisse Thybulle delivered another scintillating all-around performance and compiled 15 points, three three-pointers, five steals, five blocks, two rebounds and two assists.

Jaylen Nowell had 12 points while Nahziah Carter and Noah Dickerson each had 10 points.

Coach Mike Hopkins often says he’s fortunate the Huskies have nine players he feels could start on any given night.

On Thursday, the UW coach tapped into the Huskies’ reserves and pulled two backups off the bench and into the starting lineup: Dominic Green and Sam Timmins.

Timmins started in place of Dickerson, who was nursing a sprained right ankle. And Green got the nod because forward Hameir Wright was ill and unable to play.

Both the Huskies and Wildcats were short-handed – Arizona was missing starting guard Brandon Williams (knee) – but Washington received offensive production throughout the roster unlike Arizona.

Justin Coleman had 16 points and Chase Jeter 12 for the Wildcats (14-9, 5-5).

When Jeter picked up his fourth foul and went to the bench with 17:38 left, Washington seized control.

Crisp sank a long jumper that gave the Huskies a 56-45 lead and Thybulle delivered an early dagger around the 6-minute mark with a three-pointer in the corner for a 59-47 lead.

Both teams combined for 20 turnovers and 21 field goals in a sloppy first half in which the lead changed six times and the score was tied five times.

Washington went up 5-0 at the start, which was the largest lead for either team before halftime.

Thybulle led the way early while scoring eight of the Huskies’ first 10 points.

Coleman made a layup and a free throw that gave Arizona its first lead (17-14) with 6:13 left before the break.

Nowell came on strong late in the first half and his jumper put Washington up 29-28 at halftime.

The Huskies play at 7 p.m. Saturday at Arizona State (ESPN2).

Note

Nowell was among 10 finalists selected to the Naismith Jerry West award that’s given to the nation’s top shooting guard.