The Huskies bounced back from a tough loss to No. 1 Gonzaga by holding off a late charge by Redhawks to win 14th consecutive game in series.
The word rivalry gets thrown around too casually – and often erroneously – if you ask Jim Hayford.
Take for instance, the series between Washington and Seattle University that began nearly 50 years ago.
To the uninitiated, the close proximity between the Capitol Hill and Montlake schools that are located about four miles apart constitutes a neighborhood rivalry steeped in tradition.
But Hayford contends that until the Redhawks beat the Huskies, then let’s call their annual matchup what it is, just another victory for Washington.
The Huskies ran their winning streak to 14 straight over the Redhawks after Sunday’s 70-62 victory in front of 6,688 at Alaska Airlines Arena.
Jaylen Nowell finished 18 points and Noah Dickerson 13. David Crisp and Dominic Green each tallied 11 for Washington (7-3).
After Myles Carter picked up a technical foul for hanging on the rim, Nowell sank a free throw that put UW up 27-18 with 7:02 left.
Note
UW freshman center Bryan Penn-Johnson is out at least six weeks because of an injury to his lower right leg.
