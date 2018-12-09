The Huskies bounced back from a tough loss to No. 1 Gonzaga by holding off a late charge by Redhawks to win 14th consecutive game in series.

The word rivalry gets thrown around too casually – and often erroneously – if you ask Jim Hayford.

Take for instance, the series between Washington and Seattle University that began nearly 50 years ago.

To the uninitiated, the close proximity between the Capitol Hill and Montlake schools that are located about four miles apart constitutes a neighborhood rivalry steeped in tradition.

But Hayford contends that until the Redhawks beat the Huskies, then let’s call their annual matchup what it is, just another victory for Washington.

The Huskies ran their winning streak to 14 straight over the Redhawks after Sunday’s 70-62 victory in front of 6,688 at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Jaylen Nowell finished 18 points and Noah Dickerson 13. David Crisp and Dominic Green each tallied 11 for Washington (7-3).

It was the Huskies’ first outing since their last-second 81-79 defeat at No. 1 Gonzaga last Wednesday.

UW’s seniors will finish their careers winless against the top rival Bulldogs, but they are a perfect 4-0 versus Seattle U.

The Redhawks looked as if they might be closing the gap on the Huskies considering they entered the game with a six-game winning streak and their best record, at 9-2, since 1968.

SU also pushed UW until the final minutes last year before falling 89-84.

However, the Huskies took control late in the first half and never looked back.

Tied 16-16, Washington went on an 11-2 run and held Seattle U (9-3) without a field goal for more than four minutes.

After Myles Carter picked up a technical foul for hanging on the rim, Nowell sank a free throw that put UW up 27-18 with 7:02 left.

Green gave the Huskies their biggest lead in the first half when he drained a three-pointer from the corner that put them up 41-30 with 1:01 left before the break.

The Redhawks shot poorly from the field in the first half (34.9 percent), but they stayed close thanks to 10-of-13 shooting on free throws.

UW led 41-34 at the break.

The Huskies began the second half with a 17-4 run to go up 58-38 with 13:21 left.

Washington looked as if it would cruise to the end, but SU climbed back in it with a 22-4 run of its own to cut its deficit to 62-60 with 2:04 left.

Carter and Dickerson before Green gave UW a four-point cushion (66-62) with a layup. Carter missed a layup at the other end and Crisp followed with two free throws.

Ahead 68-62, Crisp collected a steal that sealed Seattle U’s fate.

Nowell capped the scoring with a pair of free throws.

Morgan Means finished with 21 points, Carter had 15 and Delante Jones 10 for the Redhawks.

Note

UW freshman center Bryan Penn-Johnson is out at least six weeks because of an injury to his lower right leg.