After a few subpar shooting efforts, the Huskies cruised to an 83-59 victory over Eastern Washington behind 25 points from Dominic Green. The Huskies have one more game before playing at No. 1 Gonzaga next Wednesday.

The opposing players in gray jerseys on Tuesday night represented Eastern Washington, but in reality the Huskies were playing against themselves.

Even though the Washington men’s basketball team entered with a respectable 4-2 record, UW had been out of sync during the first month of the season largely because of its offensive difficulties.

In the final game of the first month of the season, Washington at long last produced the kind of balanced point production that Mike Hopkins has been seeking.

And if the Huskies are going to have any chance next week of pulling off an upset at No. 1 Gonzaga, then they’ll need a repeat performance of Tuesday night’s 83-59 win.

There’s no evidence to suggest Washington was looking ahead to its showdown with the Bulldogs, which might be the biggest game of the season – if not the decade – for UW and its long-suffering fans who have watched the Zags rise to a national powerhouse while UW has missed the NCAA tournament in the past 7 years.

But early this week Hopkins acknowledged the Huskies had blown opportunities to capture a signature win like last year’s road win against No. 2 Kansas, which galvanized the team ahead of a surprising 21-win season.

In its first big test this season, Washington was run off the court during an embarrassing 88-66 defeat at No. 11 Auburn two weeks ago.

And last week, the Huskies were upended 68-66 in the final seconds against Minnesota in the Vancouver Showcase.

Washington had little to gain and much to lose Tuesday against Eastern Washington, which had a 1-14 record versus UW in a series that began in 1989.

Even without all-Pac-12 forward Noah Dickerson, who was ill and sat out the first half, the Huskies were expected to win comfortably against a EWU team that managed just 34 and 47 points in early-season losses to Syracuse and Oregon, respectively.

But it wasn’t enough for UW to simply come out on top on the scoreboard.

The Huskies needed David Crisp to break out of a four-game scoring slump. They needed to get Matisse Thybulle, who had converted just 3 of 22 three-pointers, on track. And they needed someone on the bench to emerge offensively.

Check. Check. And check.

Crisp was remarkably efficient while scoring 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting, including three three-pointers.

Thybulle connected on 2 of 5 three-pointers and finished with eight points, three blocks, two steals and two assists.

And Dominic Green exploded for a career-high 25 points while connecting on 7 of 10 three-pointers.

Making the night even sweeter, Hopkins was finally able to give his freshmen quality minutes and emptied the bench for the first time this season.

Washington entered the game ranked 300th nationally in three-point shooting (29.5 percent), but the team that couldn’t shoot straight sank its first five shots, including four three-pointers.

During the early salvo, Crisp made two behind the arc and Thybulle had one.

Moments later, Thybulle orchestrated the play of the game when he hiked the ball between his legs for a no-look pass to Green who knocked down another long-range dagger that gave UW a 14-4 lead.

Washington sank 9 of 13 shots and 6 of 9 behind the arc to build a 24-6 lead.

Eastern went on a 9-0 run that cut UW’s lead to 24-15.

Back-to-back dunks from Thybulle and Jaylen Nowell followed by a Green three-pointer restored the Huskies’ comfortable lead and put them up 31-17.

Ahead 35-25 at halftime, Washington began the second half with a 30-14 run that put the game away. Nahziah Carter’s long jumper gave the Huskies a 65-40 lead with 10:08 left.

Eastern, which received a team-high 15 points from Jesse Hunt, never got closer than 22 points the rest of the way.

The Huskies finished the game with a lineup that included Bryan Penn-Johnson and Jamal Bey – a pair of freshmen – alongside a trio of walk-ons (Travis Rice, Jason Crandall and Reagan Lundeen) making their season debuts.

It was a satisfying end for Washington (5-2), which has another tuneup Sunday against UC Santa Barbara before heading over to face Gonzaga.