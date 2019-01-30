Noah Dickerson had 21 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Huskies to a 75-62 victory over the Trojans. The Huskies are 8-0 in the Pac-12 and have won 10 consecutive games.

This was a big hurdle for Washington.

Sure there are tougher challenges ahead, but the Huskies’ 75-62 win over USC might have been the statement victory they’ve been seeking all season.

The Trojans’ resume may suggest otherwise, but they won three straight games and looked like a Pac-12 title contender before Wednesday’s showdown between the top two teams in the conference.

And yet, this was a one-sided affair as the Huskies frustrated USC all night long while cruising to their 10th straight win.

Washington improved to 17-4 and 8-0 in the Pac-12 for their best conference start since the 1952-55 season.

The Huskies also ran its record to 11-0 at Alaska Airlines Arena, which attracted 9,121 on Wednesday.

“One of our tag lines is ready for anything,” coach Mike Mike Hopkins said. “That’s how we train them. Team can throw anything at you and we’re going to be resilient.”

For the second straight game, the Huskies jumped out to a big lead early, withstood several comeback attempts and never trailed for double-digit win.

Noah Dickerson, who had been mired in a little bit of a scoring slump, broke out for a team-high 21 points and 14 rebounds.

“We’ve been going with what works and every night its someone else,” said Matisse Thybulle finished with 17 points, six rebounds, seven steals and two blocks. “Tonight Noah got to dominate.

“We’ve seen Sam (Timmins) and Sam has been playing great the last few games. And that’s what makes it when we got everyone who can score and be a problem, then it’s tough.”

It was the first time Dickerson led the Huskies in scoring in a Pac-12 game and truth be told, he had grown tired of teams swarming him with double teaming in the post.

So when the Trojans defended him straight up with 6-foot-11 center Nick Rakocevic, Dickerson savored the opportunity.

“I’ve been waiting for that,” he said. “We’re one of the best shooting teams in the Pac-12, so eventually I knew because of that they were going to stop helping off so much. They hit a couple of threes in the beginning. I started passing out and they started playing me 1-on-1.

“I like 1-on-1. It’s a lot easier. … It’s just nice having space to play again.”

Dickerson converted 7 of 10 field goals. He also drew nine fouls and made 7 of 10 free throws.

“We were sharing the ball,” Hopkins said. “We were working it and he was the key to that a couple of times. When he’s confident and he has the look in his eyes he’s a tough guard.

“We kept going to him and feeding him and he produced. He was big time tonight.”

David Crisp, who had 14 points and Jaylen Nowell, 12, each hit two three-pointers.

“The way that we practiced the last two days I was a little concerned,” coach Mike Hopkins said. “Being 7-0. Going to have a great crowd. You could see we were a little bit juiced today.

“A couple of our shots went long that was probably because the crowd was so great and there was so much anticipation for this game. But for the most part, that energy on the defensive end was huge for us, especially in the beginning.”

For the sixth straight game, the Huskies jumped out to an early lead.

This time, Washington led 15-4 while USC converted just 1 of its first five shots.

Then the Huskies’ offense went cold as the Trojans used a 11-2 run to close their gap to 17-15.

Dickerson scored four straight points on a mid-range jumper and two free throws to start 17-3 spurt for the Huskies.

Nahziah Carter sailed over a USC defender for an offensive rebound and finished the run with a putback that gave UW a 34-18 lead with 1:42 left before the break.

The Trojans tallied four straight points before Dickerson’s layup capped the first-half scoring and sent the Huskies to the lockers with a 36-25 lead.

USC began the second half with a 10-2 run to cut UW’s lead to 38-35.

It was the closest the Trojans would get in the second half.

“Even when they cut it to three, we were able to make a couple of plays to get back in there and make that run and get the crowd involved,” Hopkins said. “That’s why I think we won tonight. The crowd, for sure. A big part.”

The Huskies answered with four big baskets during a 10-2 run to regain control.

Thybulle hit a 3-pointer, Dickerson got free for a dunk, Crisp drained a corner three-pointer and Dickerson scored again on a layup for a 48-37 lead with 13:47 left.

Despite 24 points from senior forward Bennie Boatwright and Rakocevic’s 16 points and 10 rebounds, USC (12-9, 5-2) couldn’t keep pace offensively with Washington.

The Trojans converted 5 of 16 three-pointers and UW dominated the rebounding battle 40-28.

Washington hosts UCLA (12-9, 5-3) at 1 p.m. Saturday (ESPN2).