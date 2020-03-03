Washington’s Amber Melgoza has been named to the 2019-20 all-Pac-12 team, which marks the third time the senior guard has garnered all-conference honors by the league coaches.

Last season, she was named to the honorable mention list after being selected all-conference as a sophomore during the 2017-18 season.

“To be recognized as one of the elite players in the absolute best conference in the country is quite the honor,” UW coach Jody Wynn said. “What makes this so special is that Amber has risen to the challenge and performed against defenses and schemes to try and stop her night in and night out.”

Melgoza, who is the only active UW player to capture all-conference honors in the past three years, led the Huskies (13-16, 5-13 Pac-12) in scoring (16.7 points per game), assists (2.8) and was second in rebounds (4.9) and steals (1.2).

“You wish we could have had more success, won more games and things like that, but it’s been an amazing experience being here and I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” said Melgoza who ranked third in the Pac-12 in scoring while averaging 18.9 points. “I love my teammates, my coaches and this team. And I’m grateful they put me in a position to do the things I do.”

Melgoza is one of 15 players on 2019-20 all-Pac-12 team highlighted by Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu, who is the first to win the Pac-12 Player of the Year award in three consecutive years. Ionescu and teammate Ruth Hebard have been named all-conference in four straight years.

Across the state, WSU senior forward Borislava Hristova made the all-conference team for the third time and while Cougars senior guard Chanelle Molina received all-defensive honorable mention.

The Pac-12 champion Ducks had three players on the all-conference team junior forward Satou Sabally.

Arizona senior guard Aari McDaonald, who played as a freshman at UW, captured the league’s Defensive Player of the Year award and was voted all-conference for the second time.

USC’s Alissa Pill won Freshman of the Year honors while Oregon sophomore Taylor Chavez claimed the Sixth Player of the Year. Oregon’s Kelly Graves was named the Coach of the Year for the second straight season.