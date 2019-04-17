The Washington men’s basketball team will not play Auburn next season and instead will host the Tigers in 2020-21, according to a report.
Last year, the teams agreed to a home-and-home series and No. 11 Auburn claimed an 88-66 non-conference victory over No. 25 UW last November.
The Huskies finished 27-9 last season in the second round of the NCAA tournament while the Tigers (30-10) advanced to the Final Four.
In a tweet Wednesday, Jon Rothstein broke the news about the one-year delay with UW-Auburn game.
Next season, Washington’s non-conference includes a trip to Hawaii to participate in the Diamond Head Classic.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.