The Washington men’s basketball team will not play Auburn next season and instead will host the Tigers in 2020-21, according to a report.

Last year, the teams agreed to a home-and-home series and No. 11 Auburn claimed an 88-66 non-conference victory over No. 25 UW last November.

The Huskies finished 27-9 last season in the second round of the NCAA tournament while the Tigers (30-10) advanced to the Final Four.

In a tweet Wednesday, Jon Rothstein broke the news about the one-year delay with UW-Auburn game.

Next season, Washington’s non-conference includes a trip to Hawaii to participate in the Diamond Head Classic.