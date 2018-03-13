Hopkins on Boise State: "They’re big, they’re physical, just like teams in our league. ... A team that was fighting to be in the NCAA Tournament all year, just like us."

Admittedly, Washington men’s basketball coach Mike Hopkins has spent the past few days pumping life into a team dejected after a first-round loss last week in the Pac-12 Tournament.

Next up: A NIT opener on Wednesday against Boise State (23-8), the Mountain West regular-season runner-up.

As fate would have it, the Huskies began the season with a closed-door scrimmage at Boise State in October. At the time, Hopkins indicated UW struggled against the Broncos, especially senior guard Chandler Hutchinson and sophomore sharpshooter Justinian Jessup.

Five months later, the teams meet once again Wednesday at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Here’s the video and quotes from Tuesday’s press conference.

MIKE HOPKINS:

(On scrimmaging against Boise State before the season) “Obviously a really good program. They have a great coach. They’re very, very talented. I thought they were very physical when they played. They had great size. You look statistically, they’re a really good defensive rebounding team. They’re big, they’re physical, just like teams in our league. They play with a chip on their shoulder. A very good program. A team that was fighting to be in the NCAA Tournament all year, just like us. Were right there and were really dominating their league with Nevada for 70-80 percent of the season. Very well coached, very well disciplined. They have good shooting, they have good interior play. They defensive rebound exceptionally well. Very good team.”

(On team’s success in the NIT success dependent on embracing the tournament) “Yeah, I just think that it’s an energy tournament. I think that teams are motivated. Getting an opportunity to play postseason is a great thing. I just think sometimes, I know in my past experience where I was we would go and we would be averaging 25,000 fans and then when we were in the NIT we would be averaging 7,000-8,000 in the lower bowl. Those are the different parts of it, but the energy part of it is huge. Having a home court game is huge too. I know our fans will be out there supporting. I think it’s going to be really exciting.”

(On playing in the NIT and its impact on next season) “Every game that you have an opportunity to play, you have an opportunity to be better. Postseason is obviously where we want to play. We’re going to play against good quality teams. Boise State brings out great size like I said, great shooting, great system. They believe they’re going to win. They play with a chip on their shoulder, especially playing against a PAC-12 team. When you look at every team in the bracket it’s amazing. You see the USC’s, you see a lot of really good teams. You see our league. There are four or five teams in our league that are in there. Saint Mary’s. Great program. It’s a heck of a tournament, so yeah, you use it to grow. Is there new offenses or defenses you can put in? No. It goes back to that motivation and excitement of playing like we mentioned earlier.”

(On the extended three point line and quarters in NIT games) “I don’t even want our guys thinking about the three point line. We work on our, you will see our x’s on the court, they get the spacing of what we’re doing. You start focusing ‘oh that’s further, or that’s not.’ You just want them to step in and knock down the shot. Sometimes you see a lot of programs, they’ll extend it to the NBA three point line just for better spacing. That’s what the wider lane does, it’s better spacing. I think the advantages in this tournament are going to be the quarter. We use it a lot in International basketball, with USA basketball. It’s a different deal. Five fouls getting into the bonus early. Playing without fouling. That foul line, when you get to five, you get two shots. It’s a different advantage.”

(On difference playing with quarters instead of halves) “I just think there’s more strategy. Two for ones become important at the end (of quarters) to get those extra maybe two possessions in a game. How you end those quarters are huge. Getting to the foul line is huge. Wider lane, more space to work to try to get offensive rebounds on foul shots. There are certain things that you can really take advantage of to give yourself an advantage, but at the end of the day, the most important thing other than the rule changes is going to be the energy and excitement, the execution of your team.”

(On staying in contact with Boise State coach Leon Rice) “You know, we wanted to play a really good team and we did it on the road, learn a lot about your team. I talked to him about advise about our team, he had asked me advice about his team. It was just a friendship that came along. I really respect him as a coach. He’s one of the best coaches in our game. He has a lot of knowledge. He was a great coach at Gonzaga for years, went east and turned that program around pretty significantly. You have a friend in the business, ‘what do you think about our team? Where do you think that we can be better?’ He gave me a lot of great ideas and vice versa. I called him and said ‘jeez, we must be meant to be together.’ We started the season together and now we are going to be in the post season.’ A guy who I will be friends with for a long time. Loves the game. Loves coaching. Loves the art of coaching. Loves helping people, loves sharing, and that’s what the great ones do.”

(On what he’s looking for from UW) “I think at the end of the day it goes back to energy. These guys have played a lot of minutes. Our defense, it was funny even watching our scrimmage. We were so active. When you’re like that, it doesn’t matter what defense you’re in. When you’re not active, you’re not at your best. So you just want to go out and really be active in that area. Against this team they’re really going to have to defensive rebound, especially long shots equals long rebounds. This team averages 25 1/2 three-point shots a game. So guys have to come in. It’s multiple efforts and things that we work on. Execution. Getting into our offense quicker. Harder cuts. We’re not going to re-invent the wheel, but what we do we got to try and go out and do it better. So that’s what we’re looking for.”

(On the season being extended and continuing the teaching process) “I think that’s also an advantage. Tournaments, that’s an exciting thing. Our first practice – because it was two days off – they were really down after losing in the Pac-12 Tournament. But you know we’re always, as we say always moving forward, so trying to get then re-ignited. They had a day off. Usually the practice after a day off is never good. We also have Finals this week. We got that and you got a lot of things going on in their lives. The second day was really good. Yesterday, eh. And hopefully today we’ll have a quick one and really get into how we want to defend them. All of those different things and get out of here and get to a meeting tonight and get juiced to play tomorrow.”

(On players taking finals and playing games) “Finals with the quarters system, the times are different. You’re playing postseason and you’re in finals week, which a little different. A lot of times even like our (holiday) break – our break during in the semester system during Christmas we’re off for like a month or six weeks. You’re practicing, re-energizing your body. Here’s it’s just a couple (of weeks). So it’s just different times of the year. It’s always difficult to play during finals. You’re burnt. It’s not just physical, but study part is the mental side. It’s not really how hard we practice. It’s really our mindset as we move forward. Do you know what I mean? That’s really, you know, it’s the mind. It’s like when we went to the movies. We came back and we played great. We didn’t have the killer 2 1/2-hour practice. It was pressing the reset button here. Being excited and fresh and fun. Sometimes studying, you feel like you fought Mike Tyson a little bit.”

(On the difference between now and UW’s scrimmage against Boise State) “We’re a lot different. They’re a lot different. The great thing when you play a really good team early like them, you learn a lot about your team. That’s what I think our tough schedule early (did), you learn a lot about your team. How they respond? They had different defenses. Different ways that they tried to play. And we learned a lot. And so we’re a lot different defensively. That was the first time that we tried Matisse even a little bit at the top and after is when we put him exclusively at the top. Is there a concert going on? I hear a beautiful song. I was like going to try to start dancing and hear what you guys thought of me. To see if I had any rhythm. What about love?”