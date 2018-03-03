Hopkins: “We did a great job of fighting back. At the end, we just didn’t execute."

The Washington men’s basketball team cut its 16-point deficit to four before going scoreless in the final three minutes and falling 72-64 to Oregon in Saturday’s regular-season finale at Alaska Airlines Arena.

“We have the crowd rolling, everything almost has to go right and we got in position,” coach Mike Hopkins said. “We have to trust each other. Sometimes we’re trying to make a play, a positive play, but you have to trust each other.

“And sometimes the poise part is 10 seconds, which is a long time because of the crowd (and) the adrenaline. You play a little bit faster than you want to. If I had a timeout left I probably would have used it at some point just to kind of settle them down. Those kids fought.”

The Huskies finish the regular season at 20-11 and 10-8 in Pac-12.

Washington secured the No. 7 seed and will play No. 10 Oregon State 6 p.m. Wednesday in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament.

Here’s the video and quotes from Hopkins postgame interview.

(On UW’s poise at the end) “I just think what we were doing is when you play in a game like that and you’re down 15 with eight minutes to go, you’re cutting it, we have the crowd rolling, everything almost has to go right and we got in positions. We have to trust each other. Sometimes we’re trying to make a play, a positive play, but you have to trust each other and sometimes the poise part is 10 seconds is a long time, because of the crowd the adrenaline, you play a little bit faster than you want to. If I had a timeout left I probably would have used it at some point just to kind of settle them down. Those kids fought. I told them at the end, the preseason we were 10-3, we had some really good wins. We got to league and we have a winning record in league, so they have a lot to be proud of. I know they were disappointed. It was a big game, it was a great game. I wanted to win for G-Bow (Greg Bowman) and Dan (Kingma). It’s one of those things where you can’t put yourself in a hole like that. There were a lot of times where we just struggled. You have to tip your hat to Oregon. They made eight threes in the first half to get the separation. They shot, I think they only made four threes in our first game or five. We didn’t do that well. They made some big times shot during critical parts of the game that gave them that separation. The heart and soul of this team, as a coach I walked in there – you can go to bed at night when you know you competed like that. I just wish we could have pulled it out.”

(On keeping Oregon off the glass) “I think in the first half, it’s interesting, because you have to give up something. If you’re two extended there are areas and they’re doing that. And at the end of the shot clock they must have made three or four threes. I call them great player shots where it’s the end of the clock and they hesitate and they shoot from deep. They made some really good plays. But yeah, the rebounding part has been an Achilles heel for us all year. 17 second chance points which hurt us. I think for the most part we were able to press, get some turnovers, speed them into shots which got us going. They were doing a really good job in the first half with their zone pressure full court, and it kind of takes a rhythm out of the game. Now you only have 21 seconds to run your offense and sometimes we were a little stagnant. I thought that made it stale. I think when we got the game kind of rolling a little bit and playing at that tempo, it was really good for us and we were able to get back in the game and actually have three or four possessions to cut it to two and we just, if we could have got that one possession just to get that crowd. The crowd was like a jiffy pop. I thought the top was going to blow off it was so good. It’s just one of those games where we just couldn’t make enough plays down the stretch.”

(On the approach heading into Pac-12 Tournament) “I think it’s just we have to get some rest. We don’t have any secrets. We do what we do. Rest is a big factor. It’s a great opportunity. You love to play in your conference tournament and hopefully a post season tournament. That’s what all that hard work throughout the year, pre-season conference, and get the opportunity to play in the PAC-12 Tournament. I’m really excited to be a part of it, I’ve heard it’s an incredible tournament. Las Vegas is a great city and I know the kids will be looking forward to it. Like I told them in the locker room, ‘you guys have accomplished a lot and the season is not over. We just have to learn from our mistakes. We did a great job fighting back. At the end we just didn’t execute and there was no timeout to call to kind of settle it down and we turned it over and you can’t in those times.”

(On UW’s chances to make the NCAA tournament) “Listen, at the end of the day we’ve won 20 games, we have a winning record in league, and we beat three teams that were rated at one point number two in the country. We got one at USC. We have a good resume. If you look at quadrant one or a lot of these teams, we’ve done enough. I think the league doesn’t get enough respect. I think that’s the one thing, that’s why a lot of people don’t talk about our league. Oregon was a Final Four team last year. They lost a lot of guys but boy they’ve got some talent. They have a great point guard (Payton Pritchard), they have a great coach (Dana Altman). Our league is filled with really, really good basketball teams and to have a winning record in a Power 5 Conference is a great accomplishment.”