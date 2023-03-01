LAS VEGAS — Going cold at the wrong time proved disastrous for the Washington Huskies as they were eliminated from the Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament in the first round after losing to the Oregon Ducks.

Oregon beat Washington, 52-50, Wednesday from the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. The loss means the end of the season for this year’s Washington women’s club, ending their campaign with a 15-14 record.

Midway through the fourth quarter, the Ducks used a 9-0 run to retake the lead away from the Huskies. Washington didn’t go away quietly, briefly regaining the lead on a made three-pointer from guard Hannah Stines.

Oregon guard Endyia Rogers responded to that made basket with a midrange pull-up jumper to give the No. 9 seeded Ducks the lead once again. She re-created the feat moments later to give the Ducks the lead for good.

Rogers burned Washington for 28 points on 12-of-23 from the field after being held to 17 points on 7-of-25 shooting in the two regular season meetings.

This story will be updated.