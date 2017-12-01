Timmins on this season's expanded role: 'I'm enjoying the challenge because I just enjoy defense. A couple of times I get out to block those 3s in the corner. It's a cool feeling.'

In their last outing, Noah Dickerson and Sam Timmins combined for 37 points and 16 rebounds – a combined season high for the Washington Huskies forwards.

Considering they represent two-thirds of UW’s scholarship big men – freshman Hameir Wright is the other – it’s essential for the Huskies to keep Dickerson and Timmins on the court, out of foul trouble and productive.

During an 85-71 win over Kennesaw State on Tuesday, Dickerson finished with 24 points and eight rebounds in 24 minutes while Timmins logged 22 minutes and tallied 13 points and eight rebounds.

Heading into Sunday’s 4 p.m. game against Nebraska-Omaha at Alaska Airlines Arena, Dickerson is averaging 16.4 points and 8.3 rebounds. Timmins is averaging 5.6 points and 6.0 rebounds.

Here are a few comments and video from Friday’s press conference.

NOAH DICKERSON:

(On most recent three-games-in-five-days stretch) “This is a bit tougher on the body. It’s like a NBA schedule, but we have to get through it. We’ve gotten better every single game and now we got a couple of days off to get ready for a game on Sunday. We have another tougher stretch coming up so we’re getting prepared for that.”

(On their chemistry) “We’ve been playing with each other – most of us have been playing together for three years now – and a lot of us are from Seattle so I guess we’ve been building up to this moment for two seasons now. We just have a couple of new guys in figuring out what they got to do. I feel like now from practice to playing all of these game together, we all know what to do with each other to put ourselves in the best position to do something.”

(On accessing UW right now) “People learn at different speeds from the classroom to basketball to life in general. Some guys just learn faster than others. At this point of the season and this point of where we’re at now, I feel like guys are understanding. Like back when we had Coach (Lorenzo) Romar, people knew where we were suppose to be. It all just came naturally and we would just run there. I remember when Coach (Mike Hopkins) came and when he first got here, when something happened I naturally ran to a spot because that’s what I was taught to do for two years before that. And so making that adjustment to figure oh I don’t go there, I go here. That just takes time and practice and things like that – reps. And so I feel like at this point of the season, we’ve done it enough. We’ve had enough practices that everybody is getting an understanding that if OK this happens then I go here. Now I’m thinking guys are naturally doing it because it’s a habit.”

SAM TIMMINS:

(On being involved on both ends of the floor) “Coach has been putting a lot of emphasis on it and kind of breaking it down. Whether it’s our looks or whether getting the ball to us ends up getting it back out for a good look at the end of a possession, we tend to end up getting something good when we get touches inside. So just kind of putting emphasis on that. And it’s been working for us.”

(On their chemistry) “We have specific sets in practice where – I think I hit a high-low pass to Noah and that’s part of the offense. And then if no one is helping, I’m supposed to throw it to him. Or if someone is helping, whose man is helping and is he open? So there are all kinds of reads that go into the offense for us to have available.”

(What are you being asked to do that you haven’t done before?) “I suppose it’s nothing I haven’t been asked to do be. I suppose it’s just like I’ve been asked to do it and my role haven’t been as big. Now I’m being in the middle of the zone and having to have the high post and have the corner overload. Just a lot more things that I got to be aware of on the court. I’m enjoying the challenge because I just enjoy defense. A couple of times I get out to block those 3s in the corner. It’s a cool feeling. It’s starting to click and I’m starting to feel more comfortable and those reads in the zone are natural. So that’s been fun.”