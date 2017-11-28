Dickerson on UW's blowout win: 'We came out with energy and figured out a lineup that worked. And figured out what to do that was working and we ran with it.'

Noah Dickerson and Hameir Wright, two of the stars for the Washington men’s basketball team in Tuesday’s 85-71 win over Kennesaw State, talk about the fifth straight win at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Dickerson finished with a game-high 24 points and 8 rebounds while Wright tallied a personal-best 12 points.

Noah Dickerson:

(What was it like to get a big lead and coast to an easy win?) “I thought early we didn’t come out like we should have. Three games in five days is kind of hard. We came out kind of flat. Then at one point in the first half, we went on an 18-2 run. The energy came back and we were able to start putting them away at the half. We came out in the second half and did the same thing. We got a lot of guys to get in there and have a chance to get on the floor, which is really what we try to do all year. We love seeing all of those guys come out there and give good minutes like this guy right here. This is my young cat right here.”

(Did you learn anything about the young guys, especially the freshman?) “Yeah. They’re all different and they can all come out there and give us good minutes. They all do something different on the court. That’s important down the stretch, especially when we start playing a lot of games. We need a lot of guys to come in and give us good hard minutes.”

(Should we expect three 3s from Wright?) “Of course.”

(How common or rare is the lineup with the three freshman, yourself and David Crisp?) “I think what coach wanted to do was put different lineups on the floor and see how we’re glued together and how we fit. I thought we did a pretty good job on defense. And we just kept it rolling.”

(What was the talk at halftime?) “It’s 0-0. We’re used to playing – my whole college career – we’re used to playing one really good half and then the other half so and so. So we came back out and wanted it to be 0-0. Get a good warmup and get your bodies moving and let’s start to put teams away.”

(What was said by Hopkins during the timeout in the first half that seemed to spark a run?) “I really don’t know. … We came out with energy and figured out a lineup that worked. And figured out what to do that was working and we ran with it.”

(Was it as simple as taking advantage of your size and strength or was it something else?) “Deep post position is hard for anybody. If I get it deep and getting a shot towards the basket is hard for anybody to do anything with that. When I was catching the ball out and they were doubling, I felt like I did a pretty good job picking them apart and finding this man (Wright) right here and Jaylen (Nowell) cutting. So I feel like they had a hard time just with posting the ball up in general. They didn’t know it, but people were hitting shots and things like that. I felt like they had a problem just all around.”

Hameir Wright:

(What was working at the end of the first half defensively?) “Energy. Just effort. Defense is 90 percent effort so the more energy we have, the more we’re able to lock teams down. And the hardest part is sustaining that effort and energy.”

(Is that what you’re trying to bring when you come in?) “Yeah. Energy and just being technically sound on defense. Just play good basketball on the offensive end. Basically just do what coach wants out there on the floor. Just be a second version of him.”

(Should we expect three 3s every night?) “Of course. I give it to him in practice.”

(What was said by Hopkins during the timeout in the first half that seemed to spark a run?) “Just having us re-focus.”

(What’s the biggest thing for you as you’re settling in?) “Just be more confident with myself and my teammates. Just finding my niche. Finding my role within the team. Just get better every day. Challenge them in practice and go out there and compete on the floor.”

(How would you describe your first six games compared to tonight?) “I felt a lot more confident going into this one. I felt like if my shot was given to me, I was going to take it. A lot of extra time put in by all of us. Getting shots up so just being able to go out and demonstrate that on the court was pretty fun.”