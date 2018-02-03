Hopkins thanks Romar for helping him retain UW players after last year's coaching change.

Romar, Arizona’s associate head coach who spent the previous 15 years leading the Huskies, received a warm reception from the soldout crowd at Alaska Airlines Arena. During pregame warmups, Romar spoke briefly with his predecessor on the court and the two exchanged a long embrace.

“I was able at the beginning of the game to tell him thank you,” Hopkins said. “He’s recruited a lot of these guys. When we were going through the process with all of these guys, he had talked to them about staying and believing in this staff. I’ve always thanked him from Day 1. He’s one of the Husky greats. And I told him I hope one day I can make y0u proud. He’s one of the great coaches, he’s one of the great players and he’s part of our family. Obviously, he sits on the other side, but he’s part of our family. And he’s a great person.”

Long after the game, Romar talked with UW players, staff and fans.

(On reaction after Dominic Green’s game-winning three-pointer) “Divine intervention. We ran our one-four low with Jaylen (Nowell), we’ve seen that a few times this year. He was going to get the last shot, and if they came up we had something else that we were going to do. Sometimes the best three-point shot you can get is off an offensive rebound, because guys are scrambling. He gets the shot up and gets hit to Dominic (Green). Dom, if you ever come to the facility, he’s in this gym. There’s no one that works harder than Dominic Green. There’s no one that’s – gone up and down in his career, and for him to have that moment was just special. When it left his hand, you see him and he’s in a lot of these games and he’s helped us win a lot of games. When he shoots I think it’s going in. In that moment, there’s kind of a lot of stuff going on. It left his hand and you’re just going like, you’re body is trying to spiritually put it in the hole and you see it’s just like pure mayhem. It’s just incredible. That’s what makes sports great. You play the games. You can be the number one in the country, two in the country, you play the game. I’m just happy for the kids to have that moment. They’ve worked so hard. One of the videos that we showed them last night was the process from day one, six in the morning running the hills, the rowers, and see them have that moment together is really special. I’m going to tell you the most important thing in this whole process is when we were down, they made a run, they’re a championship caliber program and team and we knew they would. Kansas did it to us. We hung in there and we fought. The good thing about this game compared to the Kansas game was our crowd. I believe that our crowd was one of the main factors of us winning. You can’t tell me. I’ve been in a lot of arenas and a lot of tough games. Our fans helped us win that game. That’s why it’s so important. That’s why we wrote the letter. That’s why we wanted to say thank you, because that’s what it’s all about. When we had to get stops, not only did we have to get stops, we had to get rebounds, and when you see those two big seven-footers in there, they are huge and they are athletic. We were getting killed on the glass, and we got three big ones at the end. I’m telling you when that crowd, when you say everybody stand up, it was as loud as I’ve heard an arena. And man, you could just see our guys get that extra jolt of energy. That’s what it takes. That’s what great sport programs have. And that’s why I’m happy to be here. I think we can have the best home court in the country.”

(On what a win like this will does the program) “Listen, the one thing that I’ve learned over time is in a league like this, you can go from the top to the bottom in one weekend. It’s so competitive and there are so many good teams, you’ve just got to – I know you guys are going to get mad at me, but you have to focus on the next game. This league is tough. You watched it, and there are a lot of upsets in college basketball. You have to go out and you have to execute your game plan. You have to be together. Every team is a little bit different. We will celebrate this tonight. We will have a day off tomorrow and we’ll get ready for our next trip and our next opponent. I always say stay humble, hungry, and wise. Anything can happen. There’s a lot of season left.”

(On what was said after losing 14-point lead Arizona tied it) “I forget what our lead was at Kansas and they cut it to one and they had 18,000 fans screaming and we cut it and said ‘we’re winning! We got the lead! Poise baby! P-O-I-S-E, bottom line.’ Sometimes that’s why you have a timeout, you just equalize a little bit, get them balanced. These kids believe and we executed. Sometimes we get a little fast. We were able to get the ball to Noah (Dickerson). He’s a problem. We were able, when we took the ball to the basket, I thought we took it hard. We were aggressive. And when we had to get rebounds and stops down the stretch we did. That’s why we won.”

(On Noah Dickerson) “There are few guys, and he’s got a God-given ability to score in the post. I can’t really explain it. He’s got great footwork. He’s kind of uncanny. I don’t want to use the work awkward, but with those guys he has good moves and he’s got good touch. The one last layup that he did was a big time over those guys. A lot of those guys in the league, they’re try to wall up. It’s really about making the shot. They’re trying not to foul. We got Deandre Ayton in some foul trouble, which was good. Great players. Coaches give them organization. Coaches give them motivation, inspiration, give them scheme. Great players make plays. Tonight, Noah made plays. We rebounded and Dom made a legendary play for Husky basketball.”

(On Dickerson’s first shot setting the tone) “Huge. It’s huge. He kept saying no one can stop me and I said ‘yeah, I can take your butt out of the game. I can stop you right now.’ You have to just play the game. I felt early when we got the lead and there were 15 minutes left, we got a little excited. We got a decent lead. Poise, calm down, let’s execute what we’re doing. It’s easy when you have a crowd like that to get caught up in the moment because it’s like adrenaline being shot, you can feel the energy. It’s like a super hero shooting energy in you. Sometimes you need to be able to just sit back, relax, take a deep breath, and let’s get it equalized again. We were able to do that.”

(On impressions of the sellout crowd) “You know what, to me, to be the head coach here and to get the opportunity to see the success of the guys and see what you envision what it could be, it’s an emotional thing man. I love coaching kids, I love developing people. In life you fight for the moments. It’s all about the moments. To be able to share, be a part of history, a great moment for this program, so proud. It just means the world to me.”

(On three top-25 wins) “No. You just coach the best you can every day and roll the dice. We have a great coaching staff. You talk about guys like the Conroy and the Dollars and the Rices, it takes a team and it takes a group of people. Our leadership giving us the resources to be successful. Our GAs. I took the whole staff in there and I was just so proud of them because everybody plays a huge part of this. You see coach Conroy talking to these kids and keeping these guys confident. coach (Cameron) Dollar, the play of Sam Timmins. Coach (Dave) Rice calling me down. I build the fire up, he’s like ‘Coach, just relax.’ We just have guys that believe in young men and believe in their development and being better. I see when you see a Sam Timminsm might not be scoring, one night it might be rebounding or blocking a shot. You see Dominic Green who has in the past struggled with his confidence playing and shooting the ball as good as any shooter in the country. That’s because of our whole staff and giving them confidence. That’s what’s so much fun about being in that locker room and competing at the highest level.”

(On Dickerson using his shoulders against bigger players) “He’s got really good, with a shot blocker, you have to be able to get into a shot blockers body. You’re not throwing a shoulder because they’ll call offensive fouls, but you want to keep contact so you don’t give them room. If you give a good shot blocker room, a guy like Ayton who can touch the top of the backboard, you have to get into his body and have separation. Noah is really good at that. You look at a couple of the finishes he had at Kansas were huge plays in the game. When he’s right, he’s a problem.”

(On Lorenzo Romar) “I was able at the beginning of the game to tell him thank you. He’s recruited a lot of these guys. When we were going through the process, a lot of these guys he talked to about staying and believing in the staff. I’ve always thanked him from day one. He’s one of the Husky greats. I told him hopefully one day I can make him proud. He’s one of the great coaches and one of the great players and he’s part of our family. Obviously he sits on the other side, but he’s part of our family. He’s a great person.”

(On if Jim Boeheim has called recently) “No he hasn’t. We talked about the beginning of the year like three days before we played Belmont. Coach is one of those guys, I know how proud he is of what’s going on. He’s one of those guys, the one thing I learned about him, when he’s coaching during the season, he doesn’t recruit, he doesn’t do anything but coach his team. He’s so focused on that.”

(On last time he’s been a part of fans rushing the court) “As soon as the dam broke, I was walking shaking hands and the dam was the seats and the next thing you know it was like ‘woah.’ I was talking to the PAC-12 Network and all of a sudden it was like the commercial, it was mayhem. There was a circle of fans and they became quiet to do the interview. It was just special. You have the Dawg Pack and you have the great fans that bring the energy to help you win. To see them on the court and have that moment as well, it was just really, really special. I couldn’t here, but I was just answering, you know I talk, reading her lips. It was a great win!”

(On the Super Bowl) “My boy back there is a huge Eagles fan. Trevor Wade, our director of basketball operations, is a huge Patriot fan. It will probably be one of those verbal text message fights back and forth during the game. I will probably watch it with my family at my home, relax and spend time with my family.”