With six nonconference games remaining, Hopkins says 'We've got to be better with our scoring lineup in terms of defending.'

Washington men’s basketball coach Mike Hopkins has steered the Huskies to a 5-2 start and a three-game winning streak entering Sunday’s 4 p.m. nonconference game against Nebraska-Omaha at Alaska Airlines Arena.

It’s the final tuneup before UW big trip on Wednesday to Kansas City, Mo. to take on the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks.

Hopkins addressed the things he liked and his concerns after seven games.

Here are a few comments and video from Friday’s press conference.

(On Sam Timmins’ development) “I think Sam Timmins in the last stretch has been one of the most improved players. Defensively, he’s made a huge, significant impact on our team. He’s doing a lot better job offensively. They’re both making their foul shots, which is big. Noah (Dickerson), he’s an offensive force. He’s hard to guard. He’s got a ton of moves in the post and he’s making foul shots. That’s the biggest thing with big guys. A lot of times if you have a good big guy, they just foul you, force you to the line, you go one for two. That’s the odds. Now he’s automatic. That’s been a huge part of his development. They’ve made an impact. You’ve felt them when they play. I think that’s the most important thing, especially with your starting big.”

(On possible danger playing Dickerson and Timmins at the same time) “I think the hardest thing that we had earlier on in the season is how we were scoring. Sometimes we played a couple teams and they played a one-man zone off of Sam and made it hard for Noah, but Sam now is coming across, getting it, finishing it. If they’ve done that he’s gone and had great rebound numbers and got offensive put backs. He’s been able to capitalize on that. That’s where we weren’t earlier in the year. When he can do that and Noah can be as effective as he’s been, it helps you offensively because our offensive rebounding numbers have been greater. I think in our last two games, 52-percent of our missed shots we’ve gotten back. Also, when they double team, it’s kick out. We have a very high success rate on making shots or creating offense off of the double team.”

(On biggest takeaway from recent three-game stretch) “Every game poses a challenge, a different challenge. There’s been great little marks of growth. The Seattle U game was close, nail biter. We made some plays down the stretch like we did, so we made the plays when we had to. I thought the UC Davis game we made some plays that we can’t make. There was the turnover where we went fast and there was the foul and the goal tend. Those are plays that were great learning experiences that you were able to learn from with a win. I thought Kennesaw State, we were to go from a three-point lead to a 19-point run in a four minute period. You could see our potential in terms of being explosive offensively. What we have to do as we keep growing is the consistency of those moments. I think for the most part though it’s fun to see that you can do it and for them to understand and believe that they can do it to. Now, how can we be more consistent during that process? A lot of great teaching moments, learning moments, things that we have to do to get better. For the most part, there have been some great signs.”

(Where do you have to improve the most before the Pac-12 season starts?) “We just have to keep getting better defensively. We’ve been really good when Sam’s in there. The surprising thing with Hameir, the great thing about Hameir playing well and confident is that he brings you size along the front line. Sometimes you’ll have a lineup where you’ll have Matisse (Thybulle), David (Crisp), Noah, Jaylen (Nowell) and Naz (Carter). That’s 6-3, 6-5, 6-7? That lineup you can score, and you need to score to win, but we have to get better in those situations. Now Hameir giving you another guy who can make shots and space the floor – now you’re a 6-9 on the wing, where a lot of teams have been attacking us where? In the corners. Having a 7-2 wingspan is a lot different for guys off the line. So defensively, we’ve got to defend better. If you take away the Virginia Tech game our numbers are 46 percent field goal percentage defense and it’s down to 34 percent from the three-point line. Those numbers aren’t where we need to be. To be a great defensive team your numbers need to be – when we won the national championship in ’03 we were holding teams to 29 percent from the three-point line and under 40 percent from the field. That’s spectacular. So if you could get to 42 percent field goal percentage defense and around 30-31…because we can score. But we’ve got to be better with our scoring lineup in terms of defending.”