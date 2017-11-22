Hopkins says backup forward Devenir Duruisseau decided to leave the team and will transfer after the season.

Washington men’s basketball coach Mike Hopkins opened Wednesday’s press conference with an announcement about backup forward Devenir Duruisseau who has left the team and will transfer after the season.

Hopkins touched on a variety of topics including an 0-2 performance last week in New York, Noah Dickerson’s attempts to stay out of foul trouble, UW’s 2-3 zone and Friday’s game against Seattle University.

Here’s everything he had to say.

(Opening statement) “Devinir Duruisseau has decided to leave the team. He is going to pursue his degree here and graduate and after graduating, looking for another place to play.”

(Did Devinir say why?) “Yeah, the biggest thing was he wanted to focus on academics. We had a great conversation. I respect his decision. Get his degree from UW is the most important thing. He’ll finish that and then he’ll have a year and a half to two years to play.”

(Does that add a roster spot?) “No, we’re sticking through to what we’re doing. We’ve learned a lot in New York and coming back and trying to rest the stability and kids had a couple good days of practice and hopefully we can have a couple good days before Seattle (University).”

(What does that mean for your depth?) “Noah (Dickerson) has been getting into foul trouble. That’s always been a concern, but I think we have enough guys to fulfill what we have to do and what we have to accomplish to be a good basketball team. That’s unfortunate. That’s a great kid. He’s given us everything. We wish him the best and he’ll always be a part of the husky family.”

(What was your biggest takeaway after New York?) “A big thing was I loved the Providence game was, I just loved how we fought. This team has been fighting. We went on a 12-1 run near the end that gave us a chance. We had a couple opportunities. I told the guys that we played like our C+-game or B-game, we didn’t play our A-game and to see that we had an opportunity against a high quality team, a team that had been in the NCAA tournament four years ago, a veteran team, and a tough team. I feel like the toughness factor, Sam (Timmins) was really tough, on the glass they competed. That was the great side. Now it goes back to how do we get better? We weren’t great offensively in that game and there were spurts. Defensively, teams are shooting well against us. The positive is that they shot 56-percent and 52-percent and we still had a chance to win. I just look for areas where we can get better. The Virginia Tech game, I just felt like we ran out of gas. We put a lot on the table the night before and we just didn’t have it. We were missing foul shots early. We had shown the team a couple shots here, we missed some layups, we missed some dunks. It’s just one of those where things didn’t go right for us and no pun intended, we got buzzed. They made some shots, they started gaining their confidence. It was one of those days that happens in college basketball. The most important thing for me was to let these guys understand that they are really good and we’ve got a good team and we can win if we play the right way with a lot of energy and we do it together. That’s been our motto the whole year, ‘tougher together.’ ‘It doesn’t matter, get better’ has been our motto. Part of this thing is you’ve got to believe. The most important thing is you’ve got to believe. We’ve had a couple good days.”

(Is there a new point of emphasis that has gotten Noah Dickerson in foul trouble?) “Well, there’s one. Noah (Dickerson) is a post-up player and it affects the post-up guys trying to root out guys and sometimes the defenders are really being aggressive on him. But when you see though, Noah is the kind of guy who draws a lot of fouls. He does this, where ‘just keep your elbows up, get your balance, don’t show any of this.’ It’s just an area that he has to get better at. He’s the (Manu) Ginobli of post players. He’s really good at it. But we need him in the game. He’s a major asset. He’s one of the best low-post scorers I’d have to say in the country when he has the ball. We need him. Any time he gets in early foul trouble and then he has to play the center position when we rotate it weakens our defense. The kids are trying. They’re getting better. Doesn’t matter, get better.”

(Is it harder to run the offense without Noah Dickerson in the middle?) “I don’t think so. We put in a through offense, which is motion, we try to get the ball from side to side. If you remember when Noah got in foul trouble and fouled out against Belmont, Sam was in the game when we made the run. What Noah does is he just gives you a great guy down there that gets teams in foul trouble early which gets you in the bonus, which allows now your attack guys to go. It also allows teams, he’s one of very few players that can get double teamed. When you get double teamed, if he can pass out of the post, which he’s greatly improved, then it allows guys to run at you and that allows you to have easier drives rather than trying to make plays. We can find away because we have good offensive players. We have shooters. We have a couple of really good penetrators. But having Noah on the court, that’s a tough thing. Teams are designed to say ‘stop him.’ And when they do that, that opens it up for everybody.”

(Was Virginia Tech’s great performance beyond the arc caused by your defensive play?) “You know what, if you look at it, they made 11 threes in the first half. Four of them were in transition, where we were scrambling back. We had taken a bad shot, they get down and they move the ball really well. They have four great guards. And once they started getting hot, it’s not a fun feeling. I feel like obviously we could have closed out some opportunities better where there was more sense of urgency, but our energy levels weren’t at the level that they needed to be to beat a team like Virginia Tech. I felt in that game, and you know sometimes it’s human nature, you let missing shots or missing foul shots dictate your defense. What we’ve been trying to stress is you guys have to have short-term memories. You have to not allow that to affect defense because defense can be one of our staples and is something that can give us an advantage. That’s the process.”

(Is the idea of finding a floor general point guard something that everybody has to come together to accomplish?) “I think so. Right now it’s the collective part, that’s why we’ve done the four out. David (Crisp) has done a heck of a job. We’re getting him to understand. I thought the first part of the Providence game, he had the alley-ooo pass, he found the shooter in the corner, he did an excellent job of finding guys and making guys around him better. He’s sacrificed a lot of his offense for trying to do that. Michael Carter is a talented kid. This game is one of those things where I try to stress to the freshmen, some freshmen are ready to do it right away and some it takes time and part of the process is having great practices, understanding the physical nature, how much work you have to get in to be the player that we need you to be and that’s the growth process. I’ve always felt like you win games early with veterans and as the game wanes off, freshmen get their experience, they’re playing, they get to a point January where they start becoming what? They start becoming sophomores. They understand what you’re doing, they understand the defense. They understand what your expectation is on the offensive end. That’s part of the process. That’s what you’re trying to build and grow. We’re still learning each other. I know it’s crazy as it seems, but it is. The question the other day in our zone was we have two different ways we can play it. They’re like ‘well coach, this is -‘ and I said ‘remember, don’t get away. This is the regular and this is how we adapt.’ And that’s the process. We just have to get better, we have to better coach, we have to have better practices, and that’s the greatest thing about our staff. We’re just trying to get better everyday and trying to get our players better everyday. Trying to find something new, something that can give us an advantage.”

(Is coach Dollar giving you some insider information about Seattle U?) “(Cameron Dollar) is incredible. They have a really good program. Coach Hayford has done a really good job. He’s a really good coach. We’ve played two of his disciples. We’ve played Saint Martins and we’ve played Eastern Washington. From watching those games, they execute exceptionally well, they are very well coached, they shoot a lot of threes. Why are playing all these three teams? You look and they shoot 35 threes and you’re like ‘ugh.’ In the game of basketball, the greatest thing about sport is if you don’t play well you can be beat. You have to play well, you have to focus on the process of getting better everyday. You have to do it together. That’s been our message. That will be our message for the rest of the year and for the future. Go out there and worry about us. Coach Dollar, I loved his experience (at Seattle University). Unfortunately he was fired, but I can’t tell you how happy I am that I got him.”