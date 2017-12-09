UW Coach Mike Hopkins inherits a rivalry with Gonzaga in which the Huskies have lost 10 of the past 11 matchups.

Washington men’s basketball coach Mike Hopkins reviews the Huskies 74-65 win over No. 2 Kansas and previews Sunday’s matchup against No. 12 Gonzaga.

(What’s it been like to win a big game with this group knowing there’s a lot of season left?) “We’ve talked that every game is moving forward and just trying to get better and getting them to buy-in with your game plan and how we want to play. You can have the greatest game plan in the world and it all sounds great on paper but the kids have to go out and execute it. They did and as a coach to see that growth is a great thing. A quote that we use in our program is ‘consistency over time equals credibility’. We’ve got to learn how to play the same way and execute and have the same mindset and stay within what we’re doing. That’s what successful programs do. Our New York trip, we learned so much about our team. The Providence game we played, our team executed – we had 15 turnovers, but we tried to execute the game plan defensive and offensively. We didn’t play great but we had a chance to win. And then the next game we just…a lot of one-on-one, no urgency, our energy level was low, we didn’t guard the shooters, and we got throttled. We won a game against a really good team, we executed, and now we’ve got to play another really good team. The focus has to be you’ve got to be more aware, you’ve got to have your antennas up. You’ve got to be able to go out there and play the same way we’ve played and hopefully put ourselves in position to win.”

(On the game plan) “There’s no secret. They are a great three-point shooting team. We’ve got to limit three-point shots. I thought the greatest thing about our game plan was I thought the way we executed offensively. We allowed them to make those twos because we were scoring. That went to Noah Dickerson making plays out of the post, that went to guys not trying to go one-on-one, that guy making that one more pass. When you get high percentage shots like that you shoot greater percentages. We were 9-21 from three, and that has to happen. I’ve been coaching the zone, learning the zone from coach Boeheim, for 21 years, played it. And it can make really good teams look poor and it can make average teams look better. On that night, the way that we played, it took away a three-point shot, which was huge in our game plan.”

(What are the one or two things you can take away from the game? What about the poise at the end?) “It was the biggest thing. When they get pressured, how are they going to respond? The great programs, the ones I’ve been a part of and played against, when you get the lead they try and get that crowd – they start ratcheting up the pressure. How do you mimic that? You can’t go out to our practice and be like, we’re going to press you like Duke. Or we’re going to pressure you like West Virginia. You talk about it, you show it, you try and create that environment as much as possible. But you don’t know until you know. I was really, really proud of the way David (Crisp) managed that game, and it starts with him. He’s bought in, he’s sacrificed and he’s made a lot of other people better. That’s what it’s going to take for this team to win as we move forward.”

(How big is it to have Hameir step out like he did against Kansas? What does he do for you?) “You know what he does is he’s got the length and the size. We’ve talked sometimes about how in the back we’d have Noah and you could be 6-2 and 6-5. He gives you 6-9 with a 7-2 wingspan, and intelligence. He had six rebounds, three blocks. Obviously his ability to make an open shot is critical because now they have to guard and respect that. So he’s been huge for us. But like I told our team, we don’t win the Belmont game without Carlos Johnson. Every game is going to be different. He had 10 points and five rebounds in 15 minutes. Dom Green played 33 minutes the other day. Every game could be different. It takes every one of those guys to be good and I was most impressed after watching the game with how our bench was. You can see the health of the team by watching the bench and where they are at. There was one clip where Matisse hit the three in front of our bench and David came and made (the pass)…you’ve got Naz Carter like he’s shooting the ball. That’s what it takes, it takes everybody. It’s been awesome. But as you said earlier, it’s one game. We haven’t done anything, or what we want to do. It was special, but consistency over time equals credibility.”

(Are you a believer in a turning point?) “I’m a believer in fate. Things don’t happen to you, they happen for you. I’ve got an incredible coaching staff and they are throwing the culture around every day and they care and I think the guys know there’s a trust that’s being built and understanding the sacrifices that guys have to make and they are making those. There’s no secret. You take high-quality shots and you get your point guard to play like a point guard and you’ve got a really good interior player – (Dickerson) actually had his best defensive game in a long time and he rebounded the ball exceptionally well. You start believing, you start getting confidence, it’s easier for us to coach them and build them because of that. We’ve got a long way to go…they cut it to one and the crowd got involved and I’ve been in a lot of places when that goes it just turns. And we just told them, hey man – we’re winning. We came out of a timeout in Kansas and went on a 16-4 run. That’s proving that you can do it. And that believe is really important. Who can accomplish anything without the believe that it’s going to happen? And I thought that was a turning point as a basketball team in a really tough situation. That showed the most poise. And we still have to get better at that, but it’s like watching your son or daughter have to give a speech in school and they’ve been practicing and memorized it and they’re kind of shaking and you go there and they do it and you’re like wow, that’s pretty cool.”

(Do you have any history with Mark Few?) “One of the great coaches and great people in the business. I’ve known him through USA Basketball and went to one of the first Coaches Versus Cancer things back in the day and have so much respect for him and what he’s built. He’ll probably be one of those coaches when you see Coach K and coach Boeheim and the 1000-win club, he’ll probably be the guy that joins that club. I think the great thing about playing this schedule that we’ve had and playing at Kansas and playing the Zags – that’s where you want to be consistently. That’s what you’re trying to be. You see the consistency of those teams and the schedule that those guys play and the system that they have and we aspire to be that.”

(What is it about him that’s allowed Gonzaga to have the success they’ve had?) “When you have a great system like they do, they just fit people in. We watched old tapes and (Syracuse) played them twice. Played them in Buffalo in the NCAA Tournament, played them to go to the Elite 8 a couple years back when they had Sabonis and Wiltjer. Now they’ve got Williams and Tillie…they’ve got really good players, they’ve got a great developmental system, they execute. And the great programs think they are going to win every time they go on the court. That’s what we’re trying to instill in our guys. We’ve got a very good system and believe, grow and get better from it, always move forward. Doesn’t matter who we play, this is the game plan – let’s go execute it. Win, lose by one, 30, whatever it is – learn from it, get better and move on. Bottom line. That’s what this year is always going to be about.”

(On inheriting the UW-GU rivalry) “You get hired to come in and do a job and bring a system that’s a proven winning system and build confidence and a following and a tradition. That’s why I wanted this challenge. That’s what you want to do. When you look at those programs, what do they do? They went and they played anybody, any place and anywhere. Trust me when I saw the schedule this year I said ‘Oh my Lord. This is incredible.’ You’re playing Belmont in the first game. You’re going to New York and you got Kansas and the Zags. But you know what those are great opportunities. And I think it’s always great, I’m a big, I like to say I’m a truth-teller. So at the end of the day, this is where we’re at. These are the facts. If you don’t like it, then you don’t like it. And if you like it, you like it. But this is where we’re at. And until we do this, this and this, we’re always going to be there. Nothing changes when nothing changes. You got to be able to go out there and produce and execute. So that’s been our message. I know it’s the corny coaching thing of the process, but it is. It’s hard. It is hard. I’ve learned more in – what game is this? Eleven? Nine? Ten? I’ve learned more in 10 games in having the job from hiring then I have in 21 years. And it’s been one of the most incredible experiences so far. I’ve become a better coach with the coaches that I have. Dave Rice and Cam Dollar, they’re incredible. Will Conroy is an incredible coach. I don’t know. It’s just my philosophy. I never try to get too high or too low. People are saying omigosh, you’re so .. you guys oh my God that was incredible. I’m like, we play the Zags on Sunday. Are you kiding me? That’s how Coach (Jim) Boeheim has always been. That’s how Coach K (Mike Krzyzewski) was in the Olympics. It was just oh great. How do learn? How do we get better? How do we stay focused? And how do we get ready for that next game and how can we win that next game.“

(On making sure the everyone is on the same page) “I think the biggest thing is it’s hard, but it’s the messaging. I don’t know if you’ve seen our culture playbook, but it’s all up (there) every day. Tougher Together. One more. I Got Your Back. Multiple Effort Mentality. The words that we use in our program. That’s what we’re trying to do is the foundation of instilling a culture. Not only is it just me, it’s Ashley (Walker). It’s our strength coach Todd Tuetken. It’s Pat Jenkins. It’s making sure that after a game you get into habits like taking care of your body. And two hours before practice, getting your shots. Going to study table. That’s what we’re trying to do on a day-to-day basis. Having a staff that is pushing it on a day-to-day basis. There’s nowhere to hide. You know what I mean? It’s like a rake. You’re going to rake the sand. I’m an extension and here’s the sand and let’s rake this thing. And we can’t let anything go through. We got to keep raking it. And it takes everybody. And that’s where I’m lucky and I know I’ve learned from Coach K and Coach Boeheim is they’ve had great staffs and they had great people. You look at the great programs, that’s what it is. And it’s all the way down. I go to Syracuse and there’s people who have been there for 20-25 years and drenched in that culture. And that’s what we’re trying to do here.”

(On Cameron Dollar and Will Conroy’s birthdays) “It’s Will and Cam. I’ve said to Cam today, it’s blessings, on blessings on blessings. It’s like when you work with people that you love to be around. And they’ve got your back and then they’re knowledgeable and you’re all on the same path. I mean, could it get any better?”

(Any cake?) “We got cake yesterday. Will though, Will looks like Hercules it’s like I’ don’t know if I’ll have any cake. Well, I’ll take it. I take my finger and put it in here and make my signature.”