Mattise Thybulle added another steal to his 330 career steals at Washington — grabbing the Lefty Driesell Award on Friday, which honors college basketball’s best defensive player each year.

Thybulle edged out finalists including Duke’s Zion Williamson and Gonzaga’s Brandon Clarke, among others.

The 6-5 senior with a 7-foot wingspan helped lead UW to a 27-win season and a trip to the second round of the NCAA tournament. He notched 3.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game, and was also the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year.

Thybulle is projected to be a second-round pick in the NBA draft.