Washington senior guard Matisse Thybulle picks up his first Pac-12 player of the week award.

Following a pair of extraordinary defensive performances, Washington senior guard Matisse Thybulle collected the Pac-12 player of the week award, the conference announced Monday.

The defensive ace averaged 13.5 points, 6.0 steals, 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 blocks in a pair of wins last week for the Huskies who clinched at least a share of the Pac-12 regular-season title.

During a 64-55 victory over Colorado, Thybulle finished with a team-high 17 points, six steals, five blocks and three rebounds in 26 minutes. He also hit two 3-pointers and converted 7 of 13 field goals.

Two days earlier, Thybulle tallied 10 points, seven rebounds, six steals and four blocks to lead Washington to a 62-45 win against Utah. He also had two 3-pointers and sank 4 of 9 shots from the floor.

With Thybulle leading the defense, Washington (22-5, 13-1 Pac-12) returned to the Associated Press poll at No. 25.

It’s the first Pac-12 player of the week award for Thybulle, who is a semifinalist for the Naismith national defensive player of the year award.

He’s the second UW player to win the conference’s weekly honors this season and joins Jaylen Nowell, who has won the award three times.