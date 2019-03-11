Matisse Thybulle picked up a pair of Pac-12 postseason honors and leads a trio of UW Huskies who garnered recognition.

Washington Huskies forward Matisse Thybulle and guard Jaylen Nowell were named first-team All-Pac-12 while forward Noah Dickerson nabbed honorable mention honors from the conference coaches.

Thybulle was also chosen to the league’s all-defensive team for a second straight year.

The Huskies are in the running for greater rewards when the Pac-12 announces the winners of its top prizes (Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved Player of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year and Coach of the Year) at 5 p.m. PT on the Pac-12 Networks.

Thybulle, who is the favorite to win a second straight the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year award, tied the conference’s single-season steals record of 110 that was set by California’s Jason Kidd in 1992-93. The 6-foot-5 senior guard is seven steals shy of eclipsing the Pac-12 all-time steals record of 321 held by Oregon State’s Gary Payton (1986-90). Thybulle has 315.

Nowell, a 6-4 sophomore, leads Washington in scoring (16.3 points per game) and assists (3.1).

Both UW stars and Oregon State’s Tres Tinkle are the leading candidates for the Pac-12 player of the year award.

Dickerson was a first-team All-Pac-12 performer last season as a junior when he averaged career highs in scoring (15.5) and rebounding (8.4). However, his production dipped this season to 12.9 and 7.2.

Here’s a look at the All-Pac-12 teams.

ALL-PAC-12 FIRST TEAM

Name School Pos. Yr. Hometown Sedrick Barefield Utah G Sr. Corona, Calif. Tyler Bey Colorado G/F So. Las Vegas, Nev. Bennie Boatwright USC F Sr. Mission Hills, Calif. Zylan Cheatham Arizona State F R-Sr. Phoenix, Ariz. Robert Franks Washington State F Sr. Vancouver, Wash. Jaylen Nowell Washington G So. Seattle, Wash. KZ Okpala Stanford F So. Orange County, Calif. Matisse Thybulle Washington G Sr. Issaquah, Wash. Tres Tinkle** Oregon State F R-Jr. Missoula, Mont. McKinley Wright IV Colorado G So. North Robbinsdale, Minn.

ALL-PAC-12 SECOND TEAM

Name School Pos. Yr. Hometown Luguentz Dort Arizona State G Fr. Montreal, Quebec Jaylen Hands UCLA G So. San Diego, Calif. Remy Martin Arizona State G So. Chatsworth, Calif. Stephen Thompson Jr. Oregon State G Sr. Los Angeles, Calif. Kris Wilkes UCLA G So. Indianapolis, Ind.

HONORABLE MENTION (receiving at least three votes): Noah Dickerson (WASH, F), Louis King (ORE, F), Nick Rakocevic (USC, F), Josh Sharma (STAN, F).

** two-time All-Pac-12 First Team honoree

ALL-PAC-12 FRESHMAN TEAM

Name School Pos. Hometown Timmy Allen Utah F Mesa, Ariz. Moses Brown UCLA C Queens, N.Y. Luguentz Dort Arizona State G Montreal, Quebec CJ Elleby Washington State F Seattle, Wash. Louis King Oregon F Jersey City, N.J.

HONORABLE MENTION (receiving at least three votes): Brandon Williams (ARIZ, G).

ALL-PAC-12 DEFENSIVE TEAM