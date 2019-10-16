Washington freshman Jaden McDaniels and Washington State sophomore CJ Elleby are two of 20 players named to the watch list for the 2020 Julius Erving Award.

The annual honor, which is given by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, recognizes nation’s top small forward in Division I men’s basketball.

McDaniels, a 6-9 forward, is a five-star recruiting prospect and 2019 McDonald’s All-American who his projected as a top-10 pick in next year’s NBA draft.

Meanwhile, Elleby, a Seattle native who starred at Cleveland High, averaged 14.7 points while setting the WSU freshman scoring record with 471 points last season. He also averaged and 7.1 rebounds.

McDaniels and Elleby are among four Pac-12 players on the watch list, including Arizona’s Josh Green and Oregon State’s Tres Tinkle.

The watch list will be pared to 10 players in mid-February and five finalist in March. The winner will be announced April 20.

2020 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award Candidates

Josh Green, Arizona

Matthew Hurt, Duke

Scottie Lewis, Florida

Corey Kispert, Gonzaga

Seth Towns, Harvard

Xavier Sneed, Kansas State

Kahlil Whitney, Kentucky

Jordan Nwora, Louisville

Precious Achiuwa, Memphis

Tres Tinkle, Oregon State

Alpha Diallo, Providence

Nojel Eastern, Purdue

LJ Figueroa, St. John’s

Elijah Hughes, Syracuse

Chris Clarke, Texas Tech

Anthony Lamb, Vermont

Saddiq Bey, Villanova

Jaden McDaniels, Washington

CJ Elleby, Washington State

Naji Marshall, Xavier