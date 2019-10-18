Washington freshman Isaiah Stewart was named to the 20-player preseason watch list for the 2020 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year award by the Naismith Hall of Fame.
Stewart is one of three Pac-12 players and one of four freshmen nationally on the list, which was determined by a national committee of top college basketball personnel.
It’s interesting to note Stewart, a 6-foot-9 big man from Rochester, N.Y., is listed as a center rather than a power forward, considering he’ll likely play both positions this season with the Huskies.
Stewart joins UW teammate Jaden McDaniels, who was named to the watch list for the 2020 Julius Erving Award.
The Naismith Hall of Fame preseason watch lists, which also recognizes the nation’s top guard, shooting guard and power forward, will be pared to 10 players in mid-February and five finalists in March. The winners will be announced April 10.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award watch list
Chase Jeter, Arizona
Nico Carvacho, Colorado State
Vernon Carey Jr., Duke
Kerry Blackshear, Florida
Omer Yurtseven, Georgetown
Luka Garza, Iowa
Udoka Azubuike, Kansas
Steven Enoch, Louisville
James Wiseman, Memphis
Jon Teske, Michigan
Jeremiah Tilmon, Missouri
Armando Bacot, North Carolina
Nate Watson, Providence
Matt Haarms, Purdue
Nick Rakocevic, USC
Neemias Queta, Utah State
Isaiah Stewart, Washington
Derek Culver, West Virginia
Charles Bassey, Western Kentucky
Nathan Knight, William & Mary
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.