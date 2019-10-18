Washington freshman Isaiah Stewart was named to the 20-player preseason watch list for the 2020 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year award by the Naismith Hall of Fame.

Stewart is one of three Pac-12 players and one of four freshmen nationally on the list, which was determined by a national committee of top college basketball personnel.

It’s interesting to note Stewart, a 6-foot-9 big man from Rochester, N.Y., is listed as a center rather than a power forward, considering he’ll likely play both positions this season with the Huskies.

Stewart joins UW teammate Jaden McDaniels, who was named to the watch list for the 2020 Julius Erving Award.

The Naismith Hall of Fame preseason watch lists, which also recognizes the nation’s top guard, shooting guard and power forward, will be pared to 10 players in mid-February and five finalists in March. The winners will be announced April 10.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award watch list

Chase Jeter, Arizona

Nico Carvacho, Colorado State

Vernon Carey Jr., Duke

Kerry Blackshear, Florida

Omer Yurtseven, Georgetown

Luka Garza, Iowa

Udoka Azubuike, Kansas

Steven Enoch, Louisville

James Wiseman, Memphis

Jon Teske, Michigan

Jeremiah Tilmon, Missouri

Armando Bacot, North Carolina

Nate Watson, Providence

Matt Haarms, Purdue

Nick Rakocevic, USC

Neemias Queta, Utah State

Isaiah Stewart, Washington

Derek Culver, West Virginia

Charles Bassey, Western Kentucky

Nathan Knight, William & Mary