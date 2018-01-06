Johnson, who hadn't played in the past three games, says he was just waiting for an opportunity.

Washington’s David Crisp and Carlos Johnson met with the media following the Huskies’ 70-65 win against Washington State on Saturday.

Crisp finished with 15 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals to offset four turnovers.

Meanwhile, Johnson came off the bench and poured in a season-high tying 10 points on 4-for-6 shooting.

Here’s a few quotes from the UW players.

DAVID CRISP:

(On UW’s comeback) “I just told the guys we’ve been here before. You look at the first few games of the season, we were down in most of those games in crunch time with about five minutes left. I just told guys you got to stay calm. Stick to what we do. And that’s the thing with our team. One guy goes down and another person steps up. And that’s a great team win.”

(On Johnson) “Carlos was huge. That spark he gave us when he came in. He’s one of the toughest dudes in this league. He is the toughest dude in this league. I see him work every day in practice. Some games he won’t get in, but he’s such a team player. And he loves all of us. And he’s all about winning. Whenever they call his number, he’s always ready. And he won that game for us.”

(On best thing about Johnson) “Just his presence. His energy. He’s so tough. He’s 6-3, but he plays like he’s 7-foot. He’s (down) there and he’s getting boards with the biggest guys. He can take the biggest guy to the rack. He’s fearless and that’s huge.”

(On Noah Dickerson fouling out and Johnson replacing him without any drop-off) “Oh yeah. For sure. Right when Noah fouled out I looked straight at him and he didn’t even have to say nothing. He looked at me and said I’m going to hold it down. That’s his motto the hold year. I got your back. I’m going to hold it down for you. That was huge. I can’t even put it into words how big he was for us.”

(On UW’s bench stepping up) “It’s trust and complete buy in. There’s most guys, you don’t play a game and there could be just totally out of it mentally. But everybody is staying locked in. Everybody is staying ready when their number is called and they’re ready to contribute. And everybody trusts each other so when those guys come in, there’s no drop-off. We just pick it up even more.”

(On WSU’s last shot) “We didn’t play that as well as we were supposed to. We didn’t execute that well. We’re not supposed to get sucked in when it goes into the paint because a two won’t hurt it. Honestly, it’s just us picking up our energy and taking that momentum. We’re lucky he missed it.”

CARLOS JOHNSON:

(On being down late in the game and his mentality) “On the bench I just take mental notes during the game. Seeing whenever coach calls my name and just being ready. From that, I just go in there and bring the grit and the grind and do whatever I need to do to win.”

(On the past month and sitting) “It’s been kind of tough, but I’ve been through so much in my life that doesn’t faze me anymore. I take it on the chin and keep progressing with it.”

(On staying confident) “I guess you just got to be me sometimes.”

(On what he does best) “Whatever you need me to do, I’m going to do it for you.”

(On UW’s bench) “I think that’s the good thing about our team. All of our guys can play basketball at a high level. Whenever their name is called, I know they’re going to perform. Whenever Dom’s (Dominic Green) name is called, I’m going to cheer him on. Whenever mine’s is called, I know he’s going to cheer me on.”

(On his big dunk) “Coach Hop drew it up. He drew it up right on the bench for me. He was like, I see you got a mismatch and we’re going to exploit it. He drew it up and I was like I ain’t going to miss this opportunity twice. So when I got it, I just knew. He was a little bigger than me so I’m going to jab him and I’m going to get to the paint. And once I get to the platform, I’m going to take off.”

(On the missed ensuing free throw) “Ahhh. You know, it was just the jitters. But I’m going to get back, I got to do 10 pushups when I get back into the gym.”

(On WSU’s last shot) “I think I kind of sucked in a little bit, but that’s a defensive error on my end. We’re going to look at it on film and then correct myself the next game.”