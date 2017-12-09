UW's David Crisp on 74-65 win over No. 2 Kansas: 'It was a great win obviously. We executed the game plan.'

Washington men’s basketball players David Crisp and Hameir Wright talked about the Huskies’ big win over No. 2 Kansas and Sunday’s matchup against No. 12 Gonzaga.

David Crisp:

(On the reaction to the win over Kansas) “I got a lot of notifications. Family and friends texting you and all of that. But it was a great win obviously. We executed the game plan. On our end it was like we put out a game plan, executed it. That’s what we go into every game doing. We got that done. For everybody to see us do that against them, that’s what made it so special. Everybody could see the progress we’re making.”

(On if the KU game was a turning point personally) “It’s just showing me, it just builds my confidence even more. It just reiterates in myself (that) I can do this with anyone. That’s what I’ve been working on the whole offseason. This season so far I’ve been trying to really step up and be really solid and huge for us in that role. It’s good to know that I can do that I guess against anybody.”

(On UW’s confidence right now) “I’ll say everybody is so bought in that it’s just obviously helping us for the better. Everybody, we always focus on one more. One more pass. One more shot. One more stop on defense. Once everybody sees that when we come together, pass the ball, move on the screen on defense and execute the game plan, then we can run with anybody. It just makes people buy in even more.”

(On Wright’s progress) “It’s been huge for the team. This guy comes in and he just gets us points. He brings a lot of energy in the game. Defense, blocks – (he) had a huge block at the end of the Kansas game. And he’s just been huge for us, man. I’m just proud of him.”

(Do you remember your first game as a freshman?) “It was just, it felt real fast and everything. Everybody seemed like they were moving way faster than before. And then once you start to get in the flow, you start realizing and start figuring it out, the speed starts to slow down a little bit. Then I felt more comfortable in it. But for this guy to come in, he did a great job.”

Hameir Wright:

(On finding a role and what’s important going forward) “Moving forward, it’s just playing a game that I’ve been playing my whole life. Getting better relationships with these guys have definitely helped me mature into my role more and get a lot more comfortable out there on the floor. Just moving forward, just looking to help the team in anyway possible. If that means scoring or rebounding, defense or energy on or off the court.”

(On being a freshman on this team) “All of us are ball players so when we get our opportunities, we’re looking to capitalize on it. We’re all great. It definitely comes from the older guys giving us confidence and helping us to be more comfortable on the court. In practice pushing us harder to represent what it’s going to be like in the game – making us more ready.”

(On if expectations have now changed) “Our expectations haven’t changed. Coming in here, the reason I went here was because I know how passionate the coaching staff is. It was always to win games. That’s what we plan on doing and that’s what we’re going to strive to do every day.”