At times, the Washington women’s basketball team has been downright dominant on the defensive end while allowing just 28, 39 and 49 points during blowout wins this season.

Once again, the Huskies relied on a stingy and smothering defense that overwhelmed Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and proved to be the catalyst for a 71-40 victory in the final game at the Husky Classic on Tuesday afternoon at Alaska Airlines Arena.

It was the last nonconference game for Washington (9-2, 1-0 Pac-12), which resumes its conference schedule Dec. 30 against Colorado.

The Huskies used their matchup against SIUE to fine-tune a defense that allowed Liberty to shoot 48% from the field while connecting on 9 of 18 three-pointers in Sunday’s 66-54 loss.

Washington’s defense was significantly improved against SIUE (1-10), which shot 25.4% from the field, including 4 of 19 on three-pointers.

The Huskies broke the game open with a 10-0 run over five minutes early in the second quarter that extended their 20-15 lead to 30-15 with 4:07 left in the period.

During the decisive spurt, SIUE missed seven consecutive shots, and Washington was 5 of 12 from the field, including two baskets by Elle Ladine, a couple of layups from Emma Grothaus and Dalayah Daniels, and Jayda Noble capped the run with a putback.

Washington, which led 36-22 at halftime, outscored SIUE 14-2 in the third quarter. The Cougars were 1 of 15 from the field in the period.

The Huskies led 50-24 at the start of the fourth and did not allow SIUE to get within 23 points the rest of the way.

Daniels finished with 15 points and nine rebounds — both game highs — and Lauren Schwartz and Noble both had 11 points.