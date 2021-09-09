The Tina Langley era for Washington Husky women’s basketball begins Nov. 12 with a season opener against San Diego followed by nonconference matchup versus NAU on Nov. 14 at Alaska Airlines Arena.

UW’s new coach put together a formidable nonconference schedule highlighted by a Nov. 20 home game against ACC powerhouse Louisville, which posted a 26-4 record last season and advanced to the 2021 NCAA tournament Elite Eight.

The Huskies travel to Bimini, Bahamas, for Thanksgiving and a pair of games in the Goombay Splash. UW plays VCU on Nov. 25 and North Carolina on Nov. 26 or 27.

Last season, the Rams won the Atlantic-10 tournament and advanced to the first round of the NCAA tournament. The Tar Heels also finished in the NCAA tournament first round after posting a 13-11 record.

Washington returns home Dec. 10 for a game at crosstown rival Seattle University.

UW closes out the nonconference schedule with the Husky Classic and games against Eastern Washington on Dec. 18 and Nevada on Dec. 20.

Advertising

Langley and the Huskies begin the Pac-12 season the week of Dec. 21 at home against NCAA tournament defending champion Stanford and California.

Washington plays its next four games on the road at Arizona and Arizona State (Jan. 7-9) followed by a trip to Los Angeles to take on UCLA and USC (Jan. 14-16).

Oregon and Oregon State visit Hec Ed on Jan. 21-23, and UW plays a pair of games against cross-state rival Washington State the next week (Jan. 28-30) in Seattle and Pullman.

The Huskies play at Colorado and Utah on Feb. 4-6.

UW plays hosts to UCLA and USC on Feb. 11-13 and Arizona and Arizona State on Feb. 18-20.

Washington wraps up the regular season at Stanford and Cal on Feb. 24-26.

The Pac-12 will release dates, times and TV information at a later date.

Advertising

Due to the league’s unbalanced schedule, UW will not host Colorado and Utah and will not travel to Oregon and Oregon State.

Langley, who posted a 126-61 record during the previous six years at Rice, takes over a UW team that finished 11th in the Pac-12 at 3-13 and was 7-14 overall.

Washington women’s basketball nonconference schedule

Date Opponent

Nov. 12 San Diego

Nov. 14 NAU

Nov. 20 Louisville

Nov. 25 VCU (Bahamas Tournament)

Nov. 26 or 27 North Carolina (Bahamas Tournament)

Dec. 10 at Seattle University

Dec. 18 Eastern Washington (Husky Classic)

Dec. 20 Nevada (Husky Classic)

UW’s Pac-12 pairings for 2021-22 season

Dec. 21-Jan. 2 California and Stanford

Jan. 7-9 at Arizona and Arizona State

Jan. 14-16 at UCLA and USC

Jan. 21-23 Oregon and Oregon State

Advertising

Jan. 28-30 Washington State (home and away)

Feb. 4-6 at Colorado and Utah

Feb. 11-13 UCLA and USC

Feb. 18-20 Arizona and Arizona State

Feb. 24-26 at California and Stanford