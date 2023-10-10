LAS VEGAS — The Washington Huskies were picked ninth in the Pac-12 women’s basketball preseason poll by the league coaches that was released Tuesday morning.

The coaches had slightly more favorable opinion on UW’s forecast than the media, which tabbed the Huskies 10th for the third straight year.

The top eight teams in both polls are identical, starting with Utah, UCLA, Stanford, Colorado, Washington State, USC, Arizona and Oregon.

The coaches slotted Oregon State 10th while the media predicted the Beavers will finish ninth. Both polls have California in the 11th spot followed by Arizona State.

Despite an increased optimism in the Huskies on Montlake, it’s a sobering — if not predicted — leaguewide outlook for Washington.

The Huskies return three starters — forwards Dalayah Daniels and Lauren Schwartz and guard Jayda Noble — from last season’s team that tied for eighth in the Pac-12 at 7-11 and finished 19-15, which snapped a five-year losing streak.

Advertising

Washington was considered a longshot candidate for an NCAA tournament at-large bid before two straight losses to end the regular season and a first-round defeat in the Pac-12 tournament.

Still, the Huskies ran off four consecutive wins at home in the WNIT and advanced to the semifinals.

It was a giant step forward for the Huskies under Langley, who led them to a 7-16 record and a last-place finish at 2-12 during her first year that was shortened by the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to Daniels, a preseason All-Pac-12 honorable mention selection, Schwartz and Noble, Washington brings back five of its top seven scorers including sophomore guards Hannah Stines and Elle Ladine.

Led by Sayvia Sellers, the Huskies bring in a quartet of freshmen to presumably bolster the depth. UW is the only Pac-12 team that didn’t lose or add a player via the transfer portal.

Under Langley, Washington has become one of the stingiest defensive teams in the conference. The Huskies allowed just 58.9 points per game last season, which ranked third in the league and was the lowest in program history since 2010-11.

Advertising

Washington’s biggest impediment last season was its pedestrian offense that was last in the Pac-12 in scoring (60.8 points per game) and three-point shooting percentage (26.5%).

The Huskies’ offensive woes were on full display in their final game last season, a humbling 61-36 defeat at Kansas in the WNIT semifinals, when they shot 0 for 10 on three-pointers.

Washington, which hosts Division II Seattle Pacific on Oct. 30, begins the regular season with four straight games starting with Sacramento State on Nov. 6.

This story will be updated.