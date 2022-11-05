What better way to build chemistry and form relationships on a Washington Huskies women’s basketball team with eight returners and six newcomers than taking a once-in-a-lifetime summer sojourn to Italy?

The 10-day trip began with a 12-hour flight and included stops in Rome, Florence and Como. The Huskies toured the Vatican Museum and the ancient Colosseum. They spent a private day at Camaiore Beach and even enjoyed a gondola ride into the Swiss Alps.

Washington also played a little hoops against foreign competition, but the short time abroad was more about team-bonding than basketball.

“Probably everyone’s favorite part was we went to a villa (in Florence), it was pretty old, and we had the most amazing family host us,” coach Tina Langley said.

“We believe in servant leadership and they were so kind and teaching us how they make their pasta. They were really patient with us as we learned and the girls had such a good time because they’re doing something never done before, which is always humbling, but also fun and really worked well together.

“We got to break bread at the day. It was pretty amazing.”

Advertising

It remains to be seen how a Mediterranean vacation impacts a UW team looking to improve last season’s 7-16 record and last-place Pac-12 finish at 2-12.

However, sophomore Dalayah Daniels, who transferred from California, has already seen benefits from the early start.

“It definitely helped our chemistry and our overall relationships with each other and the coaching staff,” Daniels said. “We didn’t play a lot of basketball and we were really focusing on each other and building relationships.

“Not a lot of teams get the opportunity to do that and I can tell it’s already made our team a lot stronger. It transfers over to practice and I think gives us a different kind of edge going into the season. We’re always together. Outside of practice, we genuinely like each other. We’re always cracking jokes. We all really enjoy each other’s company.”

Daniels, a 2020 McDonald’s All-American, two-time All-State selection and two-time Metro League MVP who starred at Garfield High, is one of Washington’s biggest offseason acquisitions.

“Coming back home wasn’t exactly something that was on my mind,” said Daniels, a 6-foot-4 forward who averaged 7.9 points and 4.7 rebounds while starting 12 of 21 games for the Golden Bears as a true freshman. “But UW just has a culture and values that overall just fit me.”

Advertising

“It’s such a benefit to get somebody who’s been in conference because they also know teams and know styles of plays and know the level at which the Pac-12 competes in women’s basketball,” Langley said. “Her experience is going to be really important.”

It was equally essential for UW to complete an offseason haul that includes a four-player recruiting class ranked 14th nationally by ESPNW HoopGurlz with Lehigh transfer Emma Grothaus, a 6-4 senior center who was named to the 2022-22 Lisa Leslie award watch list.

Admittedly, Grothaus, who ranks 21st all-time in scoring (1,014) and is tied for eighth in rebounding (679) among the Mountain Hawks, wanted to test her skills at the Power Five conference level after four years at the Bethlehem, PA mid-major school.

Last season, she dominated the Patriot League while averaging 12.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and shooting 44.8% on field goals, including 30.2% (25 of 82) on three-pointers.

“I knew I could play more competitive basketball and I was just looking for that,” said Grothaus, a Mahtomedi, Minn. native. “That was my No. 1 thing in the process in choosing where to go. Washington has really competitive basketball, but also after talking with the people, it was just really comforting and like home.

“The coaches and the players made it feel like I can be the best version of myself here.”

Advertising

Theoretically, Daniels and Grothaus add experience and firepower to complement veteran leaders Haley Van Dyke and Lauren Schwartz, who averaged 11.0 points and 10.3 respectively last season.

If veteran guards Trinity Oliver, Jayda Noble or TT Watkins make significant improvements from last season and one or two of the freshmen are immediately effective, then the Huskies could snap a five-year downward turn and finish above .500 for the first time since 2017.

“I’m really excited for this young team to see the growth throughout the preseason,” Grothaus said. “I think it’s going to be really special at the end of the year because I know and really have faith that we’re going to be better than last season.”