First-year coaches aren’t supposed to assemble a top-10 ranked recruiting class considering the time constraints that typically prevent them from cultivating relationships and selling big-name prospects on a program while getting acclimated to a new team, new school and new city.

And yet, new Washington women’s basketball coach Tina Langley, who was hired in April, signed California guards Hannah Stines, Elle Ladine and Teagan Brown who comprise a recruiting class ranked 10th by ESPN.com.

Stines, a 5-foot-10 senior at Troy High in Fullerton, Calif., is rated 39th in the ESPNW top-100 ranking while Ladine is 52nd and Brown is 78th.

“Hannah is an elite point guard,” Langley said in a statement released by UW. “She is a highly skilled player who thinks the game and can score the ball at all three levels. Hannah elevates her teammates with her passing ability and poise with the ball.”

When asked about Ladine, 5-11 sharp shooter at Pinewood High in San Francisco, Langley said: “Elle is dynamic – both in personality and capability. Her feel for the game allows her to play anywhere along the perimeter, handling the ball and hitting the open shot. There is no limit to her ceiling.”

And Langley on Brown, a 5-10 playmaker at Oak Ridge High in El Dorado, Calif.: “Teagan is a combo guard with athleticism and speed that set her apart. Her play in the open court combined with her ability to shoot the three are what makes her a perfect addition to our system.”

Langley, who posted a 126-61 record during a six-year stint at Rice, takes over a UW team that was 7-14 last season and finished 11th in the Pac-12 at 3-13 under former coach Jody Wynn.

The Huskies open the season Friday against San Diego.