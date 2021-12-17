The Washington women’s basketball team continues to commit far too many turnovers and the offense is still uncomfortably unpredictable despite an impressive performance in its last outing.

However, new coach Tina Langley is somewhat pleased with the progress the Huskies (3-3) have made since their season opener five weeks ago.

“We’ll always see film and say we got to get a lot better at this or that and that’s not a negative thing,” she said. “One of our values is growth and so we want to see every game as ‘Ok, these are the areas that we’re improving in and these are the areas that we still need to improve in.’

“And as long as we see it that way, we’ll be the best team that we can be by the end of the year.”

Washington wraps up its nonconference schedule this weekend with the Husky Classic that begins 2 p.m. Saturday with a matchup against Eastern Washington (2-5).

EWU plays Nevada (7-3) 2 p.m. Sunday at Alaska Airlines Arena and the three-day event ends 2 p.m. Monday with UW hosting Nevada.

Advertising

“We need to play,” Langley said. “Playing helps us a lot with just identifying things that we need to be better at. When we think we’re making progress, sometimes you take the floor and say we got a ways to go there still. And sometimes you take the floor and say OK we got it or we’re getting better at it. So I think the games are really important to keep you there from an evaluation standpoint.”

At the top of Langley’s to-do list is fixing an offense that ranks 302nd

out of 348 Division I teams in turnovers-to-assist ratio. UW is also last in the Pac-12 with 23.2 turnovers per game and 11th with 13.2 assists per game.

In their last outing — a 77-59 win at Seattle University on Dec. 10 — the Huskies had a season-low 19 turnovers, which represented marginal improvement for a team that twice had 36 turnovers in a game.

“We’re more aware of what causes them and we’re more aware of ways that we can combat those moments,” Langley said. “That’s something that we’ll continue to work through this season. We have a lot of players that can handle the ball. We also run an offense where a lot of players can bring it up the floor right now, which is helpful. So people growing in the knowledge of how everything works will be something that we’ll do throughout the season.”

Senior Missy Peterson moved from shooting guard to point guard this season with mixed results while averaging 6.5 points and 3.0 assists to offset 3.2 turnovers per game.

Advertising

Senior forward Haley Van Dyke has emerged as UW’s best player who leads the team in scoring (12.7), rebounds (9.2) and steals (1.3). But she’s also second in the Pac-12 with 3.8 turnovers per game.

And newcomer Lauren Schwartz has made an immediate impact since transferring from Rice, but her 7.2 points per game has been undercut by 3.0 turnovers per game.

Limiting the turnovers is the first step in repairing an offense that ranks last in the Pac-12 in scoring at 57.2 points per game.

During a three-game losing streak, the Huskies tallied 53, 47 and 37 points before posting a season-high 77 last week at Seattle U.

“That first year a team comes together it is a bit of a roller coaster at times,” Langley said. “It’s kind of like golf where you say I got it. And then the next day you go out and you’re humbled because people will scout you and they’ll do different things and the offense will have to adjust to that. So we’re still learning all of those adjustments.

“So they’ll be nights where can we make those adjustments in game or are we going to have to go back in practice and learn that? I feel very confident in the IQ of our team. I think we’re still growing in our confidence … I think you’ll see us kind of up and down with that, but by the end I anticipate us being pretty fluid.”

Advertising

UW coaches spent a fair amount of time at practice recently urging senior guard Alexis Griggsby, who tallied a season-high 23 points last week against Seattle U, to shoot more often.

Despite entering the game connecting 7 of 20 shots, including 4 of 14 behind the arc, Griggsby converted 8 of 12 attempts and drained a personal best seven 3-pointers against the Redhawks.

“We want to be a team that shares the basketball, but we don’t want to pass up great shots,” Langley said. “I thought Alexis did such a great job of identifying this is a great shot and taking it without hesitation. Each player we want to have a better understanding of that for themselves.”

Ideally, Langley would have liked to have played a few more nonconference games. However, the Husky Classic is the final tuneup for Washington, which hosts No. 3 Stanford in its Pac-12 opener on Dec. 31.

“We’ve had some really good moments as a team,” Langley said. “You saw that again in that game. A really good quarter here. Some really great possessions. I think you can see who we can become. That’s always encouraging for a team.

“I think the most important thing for any individual or team is hope that you can see something. … So we just want to keep having great moments in these next two games and then slowly put it all together.”