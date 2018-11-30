Amber Melgoza finished with a season-high 29 points and Missy Peterson added 18 as the Washington women's basketball team beat Seattle University 69-58 on Friday night.

With Amber Melgoza bullying to the basket and Missy Peterson dropping three-pointers from the corners, the Washington women’s basketball team took control early and held on late Friday night for a 69-58 victory at Seattle University.

It was the 12th straight win for the Huskies against their crosstown rival, which gave UW an 18-3 lead in the series.

Melgoza finished with a season-high 29 points and Peterson added 18, including four three-pointers for Washington (4-3).

The Redhawks (0-7) received 17 points from Kamira Sanders while Madeline Dopplick and Delaney McCann each had 11.

The Huskies started slowly and fell behind 7-2 and 9-4 before forcing five turnovers that fueled a 13-2 run to end the first quarter.

Jenna Moser drained a three-pointer from the corner as UW took a 17-11 lead into the second.

The Redhawks knotted the score at 17-17 and had seemingly solved UW’s suffocating defense while knocking down a couple of three-pointers to start the period.

However, the Huskies regained control with a decisive 21-0 run over the next 6 minutes, 25 seconds.

Mai-Loni Henson’s three-pointer began the spurt, but Melgoza and Peterson did the most the work with each tallying nine points.

Peterson capped the run with a three-pointer that gave UW a 21-point lead (38-17) just before going into the halftime ahead 38-22.

However, things got hairy for the Huskies in the second half as the Redhawks cut their deficit to single digits in the final minutes.

Sanders converted consecutive baskets on layups that pulled Seattle U to 63-54 with 42.8 seconds left.

Melgoza canned six free throws the rest of the way to close out the Redhawks.