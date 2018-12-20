Huskies star Amber Melgoza finished with just three points — 16 fewer than her season average.

When Jody Wynn secured a nonconference game against Mississippi State, the Washington women’s basketball coach raised more than a few curious eyebrows for all of the obvious reasons.

Led by Teaira McCowan, a projected top-3 pick in next year’s WNBA draft, the fourth-ranked Bulldogs are a perennial powerhouse that has made trips to the NCAA tournament title game the past two years.

Meanwhile, the Huskies are rebuilding since the team’s Sweet 16 matchup in 2017 and have won just 14 games the past two seasons.

This game was a mismatch from the start as Washington fell behind early and never mounted much of a threat Thursday night during a 103-56 defeat in front of 1,669 at Alaska Airlines Arena.

The Bulldogs erased any suspense early when they raced out to a 28-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Huskies were out-rebounded 19-3 in the period and converted just 2 of 14 shots (14.3 percent).

The Bulldog’s lead ballooned to 37 points in the second quarter and they went into halftime ahead 52-21.

Washington hadn’t allowed more than 80 points in its previous 11 games, but Mississippi State blew past that early in the fourth period.

Despite a relatively quiet night from McCowan, who didn’t play in the fourth and finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds in 22 minutes, the Huskies struggled to contain a MSU offense that averaged 90.6 points per game and ranked second in the nation.

Bulldogs guard Jordan Danberry scored a game-high 20 points while forward Anriel Howard added 16.

It was the most points the Huskies had allowed at home and broke an 18-year-old record set by No. 1 Connecticut, which posted a 100-54 win on Nov. 24, 2000.

The 103 points tied for the seventh-most by a UW opponent.

Sophomore guard Alexis Griggsby, who sank 3 of 5 three-pointers for 11 points, and senior forward Hannah Johnson (10 points) were two of the few bright spots for the Huskies, which fell to 7-5.

Washington star Amber Melgoza finished with just three points — 16 fewer than her season average.

It was a deflating end to the nonconference season for Washington, which begins Pac-12 pay on Dec. 30 against cross-state rival Washington State.