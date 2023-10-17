When you play in arguably the most difficult conference in women’s basketball, it doesn’t make sense to load the nonconference schedule with top-ranked opponents.

Using that logic, Husky women’s basketball coach Tina Langley packed Washington’s nonconference schedule with nine games against mid-major opponents before a highly anticipated road trip to face juggernaut Louisville.

After a home exhibition against Seattle Pacific at 7 p.m. Oct. 30, the Huskies begin the regular season with four straight road games including Sacramento State (5:30 p.m., Nov. 6), Montana State (5 p.m., Nov. 9), Pacific (7 p.m., Nov. 15) and Seattle University (1 p.m., Nov. 18).

Then, Washington plays three games in three days at the Rainbow Wahine Showdown in Honolulu against Idaho State (3 p.m., Nov. 24), Air Force (3 p.m., Nov. 25) and Hawaii (8 p.m., Nov. 26).

The Huskies return to Seattle for two home games against San Francisco (1 p.m., Dec. 2) and Montana State (5 p.m., Dec. 5) before an anticipated Pac-12 opener against cross-state rival Washington State at 1 p.m. Dec. 10 in Pullman.

Advertising

Washington hosts Saint Mary’s 1 p.m. Dec. 16.

Considering the elevated expectations on UW this season, the Huskies could be undefeated and ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 poll before traveling to face No. 17 Louisville on Dec. 20 in the nonconference finale.

“It’s a great way to finish our nonconference,” Langley said.

It’s also a long-awaited homecoming for UW senior forward Lauren Schwartz who is expecting a large contingent of family and friends.

“I think my high school is bringing buses down,” said Schwartz, who starred at Larry A. Ryle High in Union, Kentucky. “It’s going to be a whole ordeal. I’m so excited to go home and be able to play for the people that saw me play growing up.”

In its last Pac-12 season, Washington plays at California (7 p.m., Jan. 5) and Stanford (1 p.m., Jan. 7) before a three straight games at home including Washington State (12 p.m., Jan. 14), Arizona (7 p.m., Jan. 19) and Arizona State (12 p.m., Jan. 21).

The Huskies play two games in Los Angeles against UCLA (7 p.m., Jan. 26) and USC (12 p.m., Jan. 28) before a four-game homestand facing Utah (7 p.m., Feb. 2), Colorado (12 p.m., Feb. 4), Stanford (7 p.m., Feb. 9) and California (12 p.m., Feb. 11).

Advertising

UW will make a road trip to tackle Arizona State at 5 p.m. Feb. 16 before playing Arizona at 11 a.m. Feb. 18.

The Huskies return to host Oregon at 7 p.m. Feb. 23 and Oregon State 12 p.m. Feb. 25 in their regular-season home finale.

Washington wraps up the regular season with a road trip to Colorado (6 p.m., Feb. 29) and Utah (11 a.m., March 2).

The four-day Pac-12 tournament begins March 6 in Las Vegas.

The Huskies were picked ninth in the Pac-12 women’s basketball preseason poll by the league coaches while the media tabbed them 10th.

UW returns three starters — forwards Dalayah Daniels and Lauren Schwartz and guard Jayda Noble — from last season’s team that tied for eighth in the Pac-12 at 7-11 and finished 19-15, which snapped a five-year losing streak.