There hasn’t been an overabundance of wins on the court, but in her short time with the Huskies, second-year coach Tina Langley has proven to be an adroit and persuasive recruiter.

For the second straight year, the Washington women’s basketball team assembled a four-player recruiting class that ranks 14th nationally by ESPNW and includes a trio of guards included among top 100 prospects in the country.

Sayvia Sellers, a 5-foot-7 point guard from Anchorage, Alaska, is UW’s highest-rated signee at No. 28. Ari Long, a 6-0 guard from Moreno Valley, Calif. is No. 46 followed by Chloe Briggs, a 5-10 guard from Ontario, Calif., at No. 93.

Ellensburg High standout Olivia Anderson, a 6-6 forward, is a four-star prospect who reportedly declined offers from Colorado, Utah and Michigan to stay close to home.

“These young women embody the values of this program, athletic department and the university,” Langley said in a statement released by the school. “Each of these players come from outstanding families, AAU programs and high schools. They epitomize our culture and values with their selflessness and drive for greatness. We are so excited for who they are now and ultimately who they will become during their time at Washington and beyond.”

Washington’s 2023 recruiting class is ranked third in the Pac-12 by ESPNW following No. 2 Arizona and No. 4 Stanford.

Last year, UW brought in a four-player recruiting class that also ranked 14th nationally and included three guards (Hannah Stiles, Elle Ladine and Teagan Brown) rated among the top 100 recruits nationally as well as touted prospect Shayla Gillmer.

Langley is 8-16 with the Huskies, including 1-0 this season.

Washington hosts UC Davis at 5 p.m. Friday.