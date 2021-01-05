By
Seattle Times staff reporter

For the second time this season, the Washington women’s basketball team has had a game postponed due to COVID-19 developments in other programs. 

Washington’s home game against Arizona State scheduled for Sunday has been postponed following a COVID-19 outbreak among the Sun Devils, and both teams will seek to reschedule the matchup, according to the Pac-12. 

Arizona State, which played last week without two players presumably due to COVID-19 issues, is also not traveling for Friday’s game at Washington State. [ASU does not release specific player information regarding COVID-19 due to privacy rights.] 

On Dec. 21, Washington didn’t host Oregon State after the Beavers had positive COVID-19 tests. 

UW, which has lost three straight games, is still scheduled to host No. 7 Arizona (8-1, 6-1) on Friday at 8 p.m. 

The Husky men’s basketball team also had last Saturday’s game against Arizona State postponed due to COVID-19 developments within the ASU program. 

Percy Allen

