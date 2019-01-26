UW women vs. No. 9 Oregon State
Time: 8 p.m. Friday, Alaska Airlines Arena
TV/radio: Pac-12 Networks/KKNW 1150 AM
Records: UW (8-11, 1-6); Oregon State (15-3, 5-1).
Projected starting lineups:
UW
Player Ht … Yr … PPG … RPG … APG
G Jenna Moser … 5-6 … Sr. … 6.3 ….. 2.6 …… 1.8
G Alexis Griggsby … 5-9 … So. … 4.6 … 1.5 …… 0.9
G Amber Melgoza … 5-10 … Jr. … 18.7 … 4.7 …… 2.9
G Missy Peterson … 5-11 … So. … 9.4… 4.1 …… 2.2
F Darcy Rees … 6-4 … Sr. … 5.5 …. 3.7 …… 0.5
Oregon State
Player Ht. … Yr. … PPG … RPG … APG
G Mikayla Pivec … 5-10 … Jr. … 15.0 … 8.7 … 3.3
G Destiny Slocum … 5-7 … So. … 15.2 … 2.9 … 5.6
G Katie McWilliams 6-2 … Sr. … 9.3 … 2.8 … 1.7
F Taya Corosdale … 6-3 …. So. … 7.4 … 7.7 … 2.2
F Madison Washington … 6-3 … Jr. … 5-6 … 3.6 … 0.9
Most Read Sports Stories
- Three impressions from Washington's controversial 61-56 win at Oregon WATCH
- Seahawks Mailbag: What to do at kicker? Should the Seahawks look for veterans to add to the offensive line? And more
- Washington stays unbeaten in Pac-12 on late free throws at Oregon WATCH
- Felix Hernandez won't be a reliever in 2019 — and other news from the Mariners' preseason luncheon
- Could a bond with UW signee Noa Ngalu help lure prized linebacker prospect Daniel Heimuli to Washington?
Scouting report: Oregon State beat UW 78-67 earlier this month behind 30 points from Destiny Slocum. … The Beavers are coming off their first conference loss of the season, 79-76 at home to Arizona State in double overtime. … Mikayla Pivec, OSU’s second-leading scorer and top rebounder, was a star at Lynnwood High School. Oregon State starting forward Taya Corosdale went to Bothell High School. … Washington has lost eight of its past nine games after starting the season 7-3.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.