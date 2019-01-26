UW women vs. No. 9 Oregon State

Time: 8 p.m. Friday, Alaska Airlines Arena

TV/radio: Pac-12 Networks/KKNW 1150 AM

Records: UW (8-11, 1-6); Oregon State (15-3, 5-1).

Projected starting lineups:

UW

Player Ht … Yr … PPG … RPG … APG

G Jenna Moser … 5-6 … Sr. … 6.3 ….. 2.6 …… 1.8

G Alexis Griggsby … 5-9 … So. … 4.6 … 1.5 …… 0.9

G Amber Melgoza … 5-10 … Jr. … 18.7 … 4.7 …… 2.9

G Missy Peterson … 5-11 … So. … 9.4… 4.1 …… 2.2

F Darcy Rees … 6-4 … Sr. … 5.5 …. 3.7 …… 0.5

Oregon State

Player Ht. … Yr. … PPG … RPG … APG

G Mikayla Pivec … 5-10 … Jr. … 15.0 … 8.7 … 3.3

G Destiny Slocum … 5-7 … So. … 15.2 … 2.9 … 5.6

G Katie McWilliams 6-2 … Sr. … 9.3 … 2.8 … 1.7

F Taya Corosdale … 6-3 …. So. … 7.4 … 7.7 … 2.2

F Madison Washington … 6-3 … Jr. … 5-6 … 3.6 … 0.9

Scouting report: Oregon State beat UW 78-67 earlier this month behind 30 points from Destiny Slocum. … The Beavers are coming off their first conference loss of the season, 79-76 at home to Arizona State in double overtime. … Mikayla Pivec, OSU’s second-leading scorer and top rebounder, was a star at Lynnwood High School. Oregon State starting forward Taya Corosdale went to Bothell High School. … Washington has lost eight of its past nine games after starting the season 7-3.