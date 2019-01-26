The Huskies look to end a four-game losing streak. But they will face quite a challenge against No. 5 Oregon.

UW women vs. No. 5 Oregon

Time: 2 p.m. Sunday, Alaska Airlines Arena

TV/radio: Pac-12 Networks/KKNW 1150 AM

Records: UW (8-12, 1-7); Oregon (18-1, 7-0).

Projected starting lineups:

UW

Player Ht … Yr … PPG … RPG … APG

G Jenna Moser … 5-6 … Sr. … 6.0 ….. 2.6 …… 1.7

G Missy Peterson … 5-11 … So. … 9.1 … 3.9 …… 2.2

G Amber Melgoza … 5-10 … Jr. … 18.8 … 4.7 …… 2.9

5 Mai-Loni Henson … 6-1 … Jr. … 4.6… 4.0 …… 1.9

F Darcy Rees … 6-4 … Sr. … 5.7 …. 3.6 …… 0.5

Oregon

Player Ht. … Yr. … PPG … RPG … APG

G Maite Cazorla … 5-10 … Sr. … 9.6 … 1.9 … 4.7

G Sabrina Ionescu … 5-11 … Jr. … 19.7 … 7.6 … 8.4

G Erin Boley… 6-2 … So. … 12.2 … 3.1 … 1.1

F Satou Sabally … 6-4…. So.. … 18.2 … 6.1 … 1.6

F Ruthy Hebard … 6-4 … Jr. … 17.1 … 9.4 … 1.1

Scouting report: Washington lost 84-71 to Oregon earlier this month in Eugene. … Husky guard Amber Melgoza is one point from scoring 1,000 in her UW career. … Washington guard T.T. Watkins will not play after suffering a concussion in practice this week. … Oregon defeated Washington State 79-64 on Friday after trailing 34-30 at halftime. Satou Sabally scored a career-high 33 and was 8 of 11 on three-point attempts. … Huskies have lost four straight, including Friday night’s 86-39 loss to Oregon State.