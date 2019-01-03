Tough matchup for the Huskies who travel to Eugene, Ore. on Friday night to face defending Pac-12 champion Oregon, reigning conference player of the year Sabrina Ionescu and star forward Ruthy Hebard.

UW women at No. 5 Oregon

Time: 6 p.m. Friday, Mathew Knight Arena.

TV/Radio: Pac-12 Networks/KKNW 1150 AM

Records: UW (7-6): Oregon (11-1).

Projected starting lineups:

UW

Player Ht … Yr … PPG … RPG … APG

G Jenna Moser … 5-6 … Sr. … 5.2 ….. 2.5 …… 1.8

G Amber Melgoza … 5-10 … Jr. … 19.2 … 5.1 …… 2.9

G Missy Peterson … 5-11 … So. .. 10.2 … 3.8 …… 2.4

F Mai-Loni Henson … 6-1 … Jr. … 5.8 …. 4.9 …… 2.2

F Hannah Johnson … 6-1 … Sr. … 6.3 …. 5.3 …… 1.1

Oregon

Player Ht. … Yr. … PPG … RPG … APG

G Maite Cazorla … 5-10 … Sr. … 10.9 … 1.7 … 5.1

G Sabrina Ionescu … 5-11 … Jr. … 20.0 … 8.2 … 8.8

F Erin Boley … 6-2 … So. … 13.4 … 3.2 … 0.9

F Ruthy Hebard … 6-4 …. Jr. … 16.8 … 8.5 … 1.3

F Satou Sabally … 6-4 … So. … 15.9 … 4.9 … 1.5

Scouting report: Washington has lost three straight games, including a 79-76 setback to Washington State on Sunday in its Pac-12 opener. … UW plays its first road game outside Seattle since an 80-73 loss to Michigan in Ft. Myers, Florida on Nov. 25. … Guard Amber Melgoza is averaging a team-high 19.2 points, but is shooting just 39.2 percent from the field and 28.3 percent on three-pointers. … Oregon, the defending Pac-12 regular season and tournament champion, is a national championship contender who advanced to the NCAA tournament Elite Eight last year. … The Ducks are led by junior guard Sabrina Ionescu, the all-time NCAA leader with 14 career triple-doubles. The reigning Pac-12 MVP is the only player in the NCAA averaging at least 18 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists. … If she opts to leave school early, Ionescu is also projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 WNBA draft. … Oregon junior forward Ruthy Hebard leads the NCAA with a 74.1 shooting percentage (80 for 108) from the field. … Ionescu and Hebard are national player of the year candidates. … For the second straight season, UO’s starters are averaging at least 10 points for an offense that ranks second in the NCAA in scoring at 92.6 points per game. … Oregon is first in the nation in field goal percentage (53.2%) and free throw percentage (84.0%), and sixth in three-point percentage (41.2%). … Oregon coach Kelly Graves served a two-game NCAA suspension last month and the Ducks were placed on a two-year probation stemming from the NCAA’s findings on self-reported rules violations. … UW leads the all-time series 51-48, but Oregon has won four of the past five games. … Last season the Huskies lost 76-63 at home and 94-83 on the road to Oregon.