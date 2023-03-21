The Huskies gathered Tuesday night for a basketball-viewing dinner to watch Kansas State and Wyoming battle for the right to play the Washington women’s basketball team in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

No doubt, UW was impressed with KSU guards Serena Sundell (20 points, five assists, three rebounds, three steals) and Gabby Gregory (19 points, five rebounds and four assists), who led the Wildcats to a comfortable 71-55 victory at Bramlage Coliseum.

Washington (17-14) will face Kansas State (19-16) in the third round of the WNIT on Friday at 7 p.m. at Alaska Airlines Arena. Both teams are 2-0 at home in the tournament and the Huskies had put in a bid to host again following Sunday’s 67-56 win over New Mexico at Alaska Airlines Arena.

“I’m hoping home,” coach Tina Langley said when asked her preference for UW’s WNIT third-round location. “But we will be grateful to play. We’re so grateful to be in the tournament. This is a really competitive field and we’re growing tremendously from the experience.”

It will be a quick turnaround for Kansas State and not a lot of time for the Huskies to prepare.

“We start preparing for things that we think might happen, so we looked ahead at teams that we might play and we looked at some things that we might need to prepare for,” Langley said. “But you don’t get into the heart of the scout until you know which team.”

Washington is 0-2 all time against Kansas State, including a 73-60 home loss on Dec. 30, 2008.