Haley Van Dyke ripped the ball away on the defensive end and threw a pass ahead to Amber Melgoza, whose easy layup on the first possession of the second quarter gave the Huskies a 15-point lead.

The formula, for much of the night, was that simple for the Washington women’s basketball team Friday night.

The Huskies used an aggressive defense on one end of the court and an efficient offense on the other to defeat Colorado 68-58 for their first Pac-12 Conference victory of the season — matching their conference win total from all of last season.

Amber Melgoza had 15 points to lead a balanced scoring attack for the Huskies, who snapped a five-game losing streak and improved to 8-8 overall and 1-3 in the Pac-12. It’s the Huskies’ first conference victory since defeating Washington State on Jan. 21, 2018.

Missy Peterson had 11 points, freshman T.T. Watkins had 10 and Van Dyke added nine for the Huskies.

Watkins came off the bench early and scored seven of the Huskies’ first nine points, helping Washington build a 13-2 lead in the game’s first four minutes.

Colorado (10-5, 0-4) never led and remains winless in the Pac-12. The Buffaloes played without their leading scorer, senior guard Kennedy Leonard, who is out with an undisclosed injury.