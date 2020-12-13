Six Huskies scored in double figures and the team set a new arena record for field-goal percentage as Washington trounced Portland, 83-56, at Alaska Airlines Arena on Sunday.



Washington (4-1, 1-2 Pac-12) fell just short of the school record but shot 35 of 54 from the field for an Alaska Airlines Arena record 64.8%, besting the previous arena high of 63.3% (38 of 60) vs. UCLA on Feb. 1, 2003.



Ball movement played a big part in the Huskies great shooting night, coach Jody Wynn said after her team’s second win of the season over a team in the upper echelon of the WCC.



“I thought we had open looks and we didn’t settle for contested jump shots,” she said. “We didn’t settle for anything that was off balance the entire day, and that was the difference.



“The ball moved today and that was the difference between today and two days ago. This afternoon we found open shooters or players that were able to make a layup. We slowed down and even when they tried to rattle and speed us up with their press, I thought we did a nice job of playing at our pace.”



Quay Miller led the Huskies with a career-high 21 points and had a team-best nine rebounds.

“My team is always looking to get me open shots,” said Miller, who was held scoreless on Friday against Washington State. “Everyone was telling me before the game ‘Quay, go to work.’ I do that every game, but I took it more personal this game because of how I performed that last game.”

Khayla Rooks had 13 points and a career-high seven assists. Haley Van Dyke had 14 points and six rebounds. Alexis Griggsby had 12 points, Callie Lind a career-best 11 and Darcy Rees 10.

Haylee Andrews scored 13 for the Pilots and Maddie Muhlheim had 12.

Griggsby buried a three in the final minute of the first to give the Huskies a 21-14 advantage after the opening quarter. Portland (3-2) went on an 8-2 run to start the second, but UW responded with a 9-0 run.



Lind hit a three-pointer from the top of the key to start the run, Rees scored the next four Husky points and Rooks capped the run with a put back basket. Portland converted a pair of free throws to stop the run, but a short jumper from Rooks sent the Huskies into the locker room with a 10-point halftime advantage, 34-24.



Griggsby set the tone for the final quarter by burying a corner three-pointer right out of the gate. Miller and Lind each had eight points, Van Dyke six, in the final stanza and the Huskies built a 27-point lead by the final buzzer.

The Huskies resume play Saturday and will host Oregon at a time to be determined.