The No. 11 seed Washington women’s basketball team’s run in the Pac-12 Tournament ended in Thursday night’s quarterfinals following a 58-46 loss to No. 3 UCLA at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

However, it remains to be seen if the Huskies have played their last game of the season.

Washington (7-14, 3-13 in Pac-12) is vying for a spot in the 32-team Postseason WNIT, which selects contestants on March 15 for the tournament that’s scheduled to begin March 19 with eight teams in four regional sites.

If the Huskies don’t capture a WNIT berth, then their two-day stay in Las Vegas will be remembered as the best parts of an unprecedented season played during a pandemic.

Following a 68-54 upset win over No. 6 Colorado in Wednesday’s opener, Washington got off to a slow start Thursday night and trailed 22-10 in the first quarter.

Down 25-10 early in the second period, Washington scored 13 unanswered points to pull within two points (25-23) after Quay Miller converted a short jumper with 4:14 left before halftime.

Advertising

The Huskies went into the break trailing 30-25, but they established a frenetic pace in the first half in which both teams committed 12 turnovers.

Miller scored 12 of her game-high 19 points in the first half while Tameiya Sadler took over the scoring load in the third quarter, tallying eight of her 12 points.

Sadler drilled a three-pointer with 7:14 left in the third that gave Washington its first lead at 35-34.

However, the short-handed Huskies went into the fourth quarter trailing 42-39 and were outscored 16-7 the rest of the way.

Washington had difficulty initiating its offense without leading scorer Haley Van Dyke, who did not play in the second half due to an undisclosed injury.

“Unfortunately, we lost Haley Van Dyke at halftime and that kind of hurt us a little bit,” said Miller, who combined with Sadler to account for 17 of the Huskies’ 21 points in the second half and all of their scoring in the fourth quarter. “Then their defense turned up a little bit more and I think it just rattled us a little bit. They got the ball out of our hands a few too many times and that set the difference between the fourth quarter and the rest of the game.”

Advertising

In their previous meeting with UCLA, Washington lost 84-50 on Feb. 7 at Alaska Airlines Arena. The Huskies committed a season-high tying 22 turnovers against the Bruins.

On Thursday, UW had 23 turnovers while forcing UCLA into 19.

Washington held the Bruins to just 2 of 18 on three-pointers, but the fourth quarter proved to be the difference. UCLA converted 7 of 13 field goals and UW was 2 of 12.

Meanwhile, All-Pac-12 performers Michaela Onyenwere and Charisma Osborne each tallied 12 points for UCLA, which advances to face No. 2 Arizona in the semifinals on Friday.

“For the most part, we were fortunate to play a season,” Miller said. “I know (some) schools weren’t even able to have a season. Being able to get through this season with COVID was big for us. For the most part it brought us together even more.”