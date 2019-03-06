With the regular season wrapped up, Washington (9-20, 2-15) heads to Las Vegas to open the Pac-12 Tournament on Thursday night as the No. 11 seed, taking on No. 6 seed Utah at 8:30 p.m. at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Oregon — ranked No. 6 in the country — enters the tournament as the top seed after winning the conference title for the second straight year. Stanford, Oregon State and UCLA round out the top four seeds.
Washington holds a 9-17 all-time record at the Pac-12 Tournament and are 3-4 over the last four seasons. The Huskies played the Utes twice in the regular season, losing both games by double digits.
All 11 games of the tournament will be broadcast live on the Pac-12 Networks. Fans can also listen on the UW/Learfield IMG College broadcast on 1150 AM and online at GoHuskies.com.
Pac-12 Tournament schedule:
Thursday-Sunday, March 7-10
Thursday, March 7 • Pac-12 Network
Game 1: #5 Arizona State vs. #12 Colorado, 11:30 a.m. PT
Game 2: #8 Arizona vs. #9 USC, 2 p.m. PT
Game 3: #7 California vs. #10 Washington State, 6 p.m. PT
Game 4: #6 Utah vs. #11 Washington, 8:30 p.m. PT
Friday, March 8 • Pac-12 Network
Game 5: #4 UCLA vs. #5/12 Winner, 11:30 a.m. PT
Game 6: #1 Oregon vs. #8/9 Winner, 2 p.m.
Game 7: #2 Stanford vs. #7/10 Winner, 6 p.m. PT
Game 8: #3 Oregon State vs. #6/11 Winner, 8:30 p.m. PT
Saturday, March 9 • Pac-12 Network
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 6 p.m. PT
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 8:30 p.m. PT
Sunday, March 10 • ESPN2
Game 11: Championship game, 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET
